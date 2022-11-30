X

    NBA Twitter Slams Klay Thompson, Warriors for Not Helping Steph Curry in Loss vs Mavs

    Doric SamNovember 30, 2022

    MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Klay Thompson #11 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors sit on the bench during the game against the Miami Heat on November 1, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors were known to have issues with their depth this season, but in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, it was the starters who were the problem.

    Besides star point guard Stephen Curry, the rest of the starting lineup failed to make much of an impact as the Warriors went on to suffer a 116-113 loss at American Airlines Center. Curry finished with 32 points, but fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson put up just five points in 31 minutes of action.

    Thompson's cold night ended a streak of seven straight games scoring in double figures. He lacked aggression on both ends of the floor, shooting just 2-of-9 from the field and disappearing on defense.

    Andrew Wiggins wasn't much better with 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting. Draymond Green had 12 points, and Kevon Looney had 11 on 4-of-4 shooting. Surprisingly, Golden State's bench actually showed up and combined for 43 points, but it wasn't enough to withstand a 41-point triple-double by Mavs star Luka Dončić.

    NBA Twitter was not happy with the lack of production from the Warriors' starters on Tuesday:

    Jason Timpf @_JasonLT

    Going to be tough for the Warriors to win games that their starters get soundly outplayed in. Bench isn’t good enough.<br><br>That group needs to put together some good stretches before and after halftime.

    NBA Twitter Slams Klay Thompson, Warriors for Not Helping Steph Curry in Loss vs Mavs
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Madeline Kenney @madkenney

    In a bizarre turn of events, the Warriors starters are in the negative +/- while the reserves are positive (with the exception of JaMychal Green who's nuetral.)

    C.J. Holmes 🦹🏾‍♂️ @CjHolmes22

    After entering the second quarter down 12, Warriors trail the Mavericks by a point at halftime.<br><br>Bench is the story of the game for Golden State. Starters negative in +/-, reserves all in the positive except J. Green (0).<br><br>Kuminga: 8 points (4/4) 5 rebounds +21 in 13 minutes.

    Hubie Talks Hoops @HubieTalksHoops

    Let’s face it, Klay Thompson has struggled with the shot. 2 points in 22 minutes is not ideal, okay? <a href="https://t.co/suvoygbEsx">pic.twitter.com/suvoygbEsx</a>

    Tim Kawakami @timkawakami

    It's the third quarter and Looney is outscoring Klay, Poole and Wiggins COMBINED

    warriorsworld @warriorsworld

    Klay and JP 7pts on 3/10 shooting thru 3Q. Tough to win like that

    Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

    Halfway through the third quarter and Klay has 2 points, Wiggins has 4 and Poole has 3<br><br>Warriors down by 3

    Wajahat Ali @WajahatAli

    Klay and Wiggins gotta step up and help Steph in the 4th and Warriors can grit out a win in Dallas.

    Alex 👋 @Dubs408

    Klay/Dray/Wiggins are 0/9 from 3

    Vince 🌉 🏆 @DubsSZN2023

    Weird season for the Warriors if you ask me. One game, bench is the problem. Another game, starters is the problem. Another game, defense is the problem. Another game, shots are not falling.<br><br>Its like a Warriors' weakness is being exposed every game, and there might be a lot.

    Tim Sheehan @inondehfsusld

    Warriors starters taking another night off tonight?

    Only for Klay ♀️ (Defenseless Warriors) @bona9212

    Bench playing better than the starters. Rare.

    Niko @nikotaughtyou

    Warriors bench been good tonight, starters haven’t played up to par.

    Jim Park🏀🌌 @Sheridanblog

    Klay and Wiggins have been no-shows in this game. Hopefully, Wiggins can turn it up to begin Q4. They're gonna need at least one of them to step up to win this game

    Klay Thompson’s Burner @iKlayThompson

    How many shots has Klay taken and why is it so little

    A @A_Mula__

    Klay Thompson really just running up and down the court huh 😂

    Hopeful Romantic @1keenanhall

    Klay is off this game come bro don't start this wake up! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DubNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DubNation</a>

    Golden State had its three-game win streak snapped and fell to 11-11. The team will need a better effort from its starters if it wants to get back to its winning ways.

    The Warriors will look to bounce back when they return home for Friday's matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.