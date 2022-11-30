NBA Twitter Slams Klay Thompson, Warriors for Not Helping Steph Curry in Loss vs Mavs

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors were known to have issues with their depth this season, but in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, it was the starters who were the problem.

Besides star point guard Stephen Curry, the rest of the starting lineup failed to make much of an impact as the Warriors went on to suffer a 116-113 loss at American Airlines Center. Curry finished with 32 points, but fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson put up just five points in 31 minutes of action.

Thompson's cold night ended a streak of seven straight games scoring in double figures. He lacked aggression on both ends of the floor, shooting just 2-of-9 from the field and disappearing on defense.

Andrew Wiggins wasn't much better with 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting. Draymond Green had 12 points, and Kevon Looney had 11 on 4-of-4 shooting. Surprisingly, Golden State's bench actually showed up and combined for 43 points, but it wasn't enough to withstand a 41-point triple-double by Mavs star Luka Dončić.

NBA Twitter was not happy with the lack of production from the Warriors' starters on Tuesday:

Golden State had its three-game win streak snapped and fell to 11-11. The team will need a better effort from its starters if it wants to get back to its winning ways.

The Warriors will look to bounce back when they return home for Friday's matchup against the Chicago Bulls.