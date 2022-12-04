Bowl Games 2022-23: Complete Schedule of Matchups

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022-23 college football bowl season has no shortage of exciting games as teams look to close their year on a high note.

The College Football Playoff will get the most attention with Georgia undoubtedly the favorite as the defending national champions. The Bulldogs are 13-0 after a dominant win in the SEC Championship Game and will face Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. Big Ten champion Michigan will take on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl in the other semifinal.

Beyond the national championship picture, top bowl games like the Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl are always memorable while featuring elite talent.

Caleb Williams will aim to end his first season at USC on a high note, while Kansas State will try to prove itself once again after winning the Big 12 championship.

Fans could also keep an eye on top NFL draft prospects if they compete in their bowl games, including Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

Here is the full list of bowl games throughout December and January.

Friday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl

Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas (11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN)

Cure Bowl

Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida (3 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl

Fenway Park, Boston (11 a.m. ET on ESPN)

Celebration Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (noon ET on ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

University Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico (2:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)

LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

LendingTree Bowl

Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama (5:45 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

Frisco Bowl

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas (9:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina (2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Boca Raton Bowl

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 23

Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana (3 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 24

Hawai'i Bowl

Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 26

Camellia Bowl

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama (noon ET on ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Ford Field, Detroit (2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 27

First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas (3:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Birmingham Bowl

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama (6:45 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Chase Field, Phoenix (10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland (2 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

Petco Park, San Diego (8 p.m. ET on Fox)

Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium, Houston (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium, New York (2 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Friday. Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina (noon ET on ESPN)

Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas (2 p.m. ET on CBS)

Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona (4:30 p.m. ET on Barstool)

Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 31

Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee (noon ET on ABC)

Sugar Bowl

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans (noon ET on ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona (4 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida (noon ET on ESPN2)

Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida (1 p.m. ET on ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (1 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Rose Bowl Game

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California (5 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Monday. Jan. 9

College Football Playoff National Championship

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Full schedule available at NCAA.com.