    Bowl Games 2022-23: Complete Schedule of Matchups

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVDecember 4, 2022

    ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 26: Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) rolls out during second half of the Saturday afternoon college football game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 26, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The 2022-23 college football bowl season has no shortage of exciting games as teams look to close their year on a high note.

    The College Football Playoff will get the most attention with Georgia undoubtedly the favorite as the defending national champions. The Bulldogs are 13-0 after a dominant win in the SEC Championship Game and will face Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. Big Ten champion Michigan will take on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl in the other semifinal.

    Beyond the national championship picture, top bowl games like the Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl are always memorable while featuring elite talent.

    Caleb Williams will aim to end his first season at USC on a high note, while Kansas State will try to prove itself once again after winning the Big 12 championship.

    Fans could also keep an eye on top NFL draft prospects if they compete in their bowl games, including Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

    Here is the full list of bowl games throughout December and January.

    Friday, Dec. 16

    Bahamas Bowl

    Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB

    Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas (11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN)

    Cure Bowl

    Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida (3 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Saturday, Dec. 17

    Fenway Bowl

    Fenway Park, Boston (11 a.m. ET on ESPN)

    Celebration Bowl

    Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (noon ET on ABC)

    New Mexico Bowl

    University Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico (2:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    LA Bowl

    SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

    LendingTree Bowl

    Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama (5:45 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Las Vegas Bowl

    Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

    Frisco Bowl

    Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas (9:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Monday, Dec. 19

    Myrtle Beach Bowl

    Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina (2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Tuesday, Dec. 20

    Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

    Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Boca Raton Bowl

    FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Wednesday, Dec. 21

    New Orleans Bowl

    Caesars Superdome, New Orleans (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Thursday, Dec. 22

    Armed Forces Bowl

    Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Friday, Dec. 23

    Independence Bowl

    Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana (3 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Gasparilla Bowl

    Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Saturday, Dec. 24

    Hawai'i Bowl

    Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State

    Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Monday, Dec. 26

    Camellia Bowl

    Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama (noon ET on ESPN)

    Quick Lane Bowl

    Ford Field, Detroit (2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Tuesday, Dec. 27

    First Responder Bowl

    Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas (3:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Birmingham Bowl

    Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama (6:45 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Guaranteed Rate Bowl

    Chase Field, Phoenix (10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Wednesday, Dec. 28

    Military Bowl

    Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland (2 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Liberty Bowl

    Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Holiday Bowl

    Petco Park, San Diego (8 p.m. ET on Fox)

    Texas Bowl

    NRG Stadium, Houston (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Thursday, Dec. 29

    Pinstripe Bowl

    Yankee Stadium, New York (2 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Cheez-It Bowl

    Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Alamo Bowl

    Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Friday. Dec. 30

    Duke's Mayo Bowl

    Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina (noon ET on ESPN)

    Sun Bowl

    Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas (2 p.m. ET on CBS)

    Gator Bowl

    TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Arizona Bowl

    Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona (4:30 p.m. ET on Barstool)

    Orange Bowl

    Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Saturday, Dec. 31

    Music City Bowl

    Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee (noon ET on ABC)

    Sugar Bowl

    Caesars Superdome, New Orleans (noon ET on ESPN)

    Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

    No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

    State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona (4 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

    No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State

    Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Monday, Jan. 2

    ReliaQuest Bowl

    Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida (noon ET on ESPN2)

    Citrus Bowl

    Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida (1 p.m. ET on ABC)

    Cotton Bowl Classic

    AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (1 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Rose Bowl Game

    Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California (5 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Monday. Jan. 9

    College Football Playoff National Championship

    SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Full schedule available at NCAA.com.

