Bowl Games 2022-23: Complete Schedule of Matchups

Bowl Games 2022-23: Complete Schedule of MatchupsDecember 4, 2022
The 2022-23 college football bowl season has no shortage of exciting games as teams look to close their year on a high note.
The College Football Playoff will get the most attention with Georgia undoubtedly the favorite as the defending national champions. The Bulldogs are 13-0 after a dominant win in the SEC Championship Game and will face Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. Big Ten champion Michigan will take on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl in the other semifinal.
Beyond the national championship picture, top bowl games like the Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl are always memorable while featuring elite talent.
Caleb Williams will aim to end his first season at USC on a high note, while Kansas State will try to prove itself once again after winning the Big 12 championship.
Fans could also keep an eye on top NFL draft prospects if they compete in their bowl games, including Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.
Here is the full list of bowl games throughout December and January.
Friday, Dec. 16
Bahamas Bowl
Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas (11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN)
Cure Bowl
Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida (3 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 17
Fenway Bowl
Fenway Park, Boston (11 a.m. ET on ESPN)
Celebration Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (noon ET on ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
University Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico (2:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)
LA Bowl
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC)
LendingTree Bowl
Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama (5:45 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC)
Frisco Bowl
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas (9:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 19
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina (2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Boca Raton Bowl
FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 21
New Orleans Bowl
Caesars Superdome, New Orleans (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 22
Armed Forces Bowl
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 23
Independence Bowl
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana (3 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 24
Hawai'i Bowl
Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 26
Camellia Bowl
Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama (noon ET on ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Ford Field, Detroit (2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 27
First Responder Bowl
Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas (3:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Birmingham Bowl
Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama (6:45 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Chase Field, Phoenix (10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Military Bowl
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland (2 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
Petco Park, San Diego (8 p.m. ET on Fox)
Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium, Houston (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 29
Pinstripe Bowl
Yankee Stadium, New York (2 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Cheez-It Bowl
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Alamo Bowl
Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Friday. Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina (noon ET on ESPN)
Sun Bowl
Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas (2 p.m. ET on CBS)
Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona (4:30 p.m. ET on Barstool)
Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 31
Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee (noon ET on ABC)
Sugar Bowl
Caesars Superdome, New Orleans (noon ET on ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona (4 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 2
ReliaQuest Bowl
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida (noon ET on ESPN2)
Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida (1 p.m. ET on ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (1 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Rose Bowl Game
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California (5 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Monday. Jan. 9
College Football Playoff National Championship
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Full schedule available at NCAA.com.