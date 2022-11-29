X

    Big Ten ACC Challenge 2022: Men's Scores, Highlights and Reaction from Monday

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 29, 2022

    BLACKSBURG, VA - NOVEMBER 28: Guard MJ Collins #2 of the Virginia Tech Hokies shoots against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Cassell Coliseum on November 28, 2022 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)
    Ryan Hunt/Getty Images

    The Big Ten ACC Challenge kicked off on Monday night, with two games on the slate for college basketball fans.

    Below we'll take a look at the results and highlights from day one.

    Virginia Tech def. Minnesota, 67-57

    Sean Pedulla put up 17 points, Justyn Mutts added 16 points and nine rebounds and Virginia Tech topped Minnesota 67-57 at Cassell Coliseum.

    Virginia Tech Men's Basketball @HokiesMBB

    Grant from the corner 👌 <a href="https://t.co/SFBFtyuOhA">pic.twitter.com/SFBFtyuOhA</a>

    Virginia Tech Men's Basketball @HokiesMBB

    Putting in work down there, <a href="https://twitter.com/mylyjael?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mylyjael</a> 💪 <a href="https://t.co/2S2o3AURPF">pic.twitter.com/2S2o3AURPF</a>

    Virginia Tech Men's Basketball @HokiesMBB

    𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗧 ❌<br>𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗡 💰<br><br>Way to hold it down on both ends, <a href="https://twitter.com/GBasile00?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GBasile00</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/PedullaSean?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PedullaSean</a> <a href="https://t.co/GHga9trwGB">pic.twitter.com/GHga9trwGB</a>

    The Golden Gophers kept things tight until the six-minute mark of the first half when Virginia Tech rattled off a 17-5 run to head into halftime with a 39-27 lead. The Hokies were in complete control in the second half, going up by as much as 20 points, and cruised to their seventh win of the season (7-1).

    Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein

    Virginia Tech Thoughts:<br><br>1. Justyn Mutts is beyond a Glue Guy.<br>2. Sean Pedulla might be the most improved guard in the country.<br>3. Cassell Coliseum should be on FIRE on Sunday for UNC. <a href="https://t.co/Yu62wZLE9N">https://t.co/Yu62wZLE9N</a>

    Minnesota (4-3) was led by Ta'Lon Cooper (13 points, five assists, four steals) and Pharrel Payne (13 points, six rebounds).

    The Golden Gophers will look to get back on track against No. 5 Purdue on Saturday, Dec. 4. Up next for Virginia Tech, on that same day, is a showdown with No. 18 North Carolina.

    Big Ten ACC Challenge 2022: Men's Scores, Highlights and Reaction from Monday
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Pittsburgh def. Northwestern, 87-58

    Make it a clean sweep for the ACC on Monday night. And this one was never really in doubt.

    Pittsburgh blew out Northwestern, 87-58, led by Blake Hinson's 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

    Pitt Basketball @Pitt_MBB

    The drive 🌀 the finish 💥<br><br>📺 ESPN2 <a href="https://t.co/Wt7HeXJ1GX">pic.twitter.com/Wt7HeXJ1GX</a>

    Pitt Basketball @Pitt_MBB

    Shooters shoot 🎯<br><br>Panthers are 60% from beyond the arc<br><br>Pitt 30 - Northwestern 22 (2:24 1st)<br>📺 ESPN2 <a href="https://t.co/kf5rdE2HP6">pic.twitter.com/kf5rdE2HP6</a>

    Pitt Basketball @Pitt_MBB

    Good ball movement ➡️ Easy finish<br><br>📺 ESPN2 <a href="https://t.co/QbVhZ2GSK2">pic.twitter.com/QbVhZ2GSK2</a>

    Greg Elliott (18 points) and Nelly Cummings (17 points, six assists) added big nights for the Panthers, who took a 16-14 lead with 8:06 remaining in the first half and never trailed again. The Panthers obliterated the Wildcats in the second half by a 50-30 margin.

    Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein

    Things you didn't think you'd tweet: Pitt over Northwestern by 29 in Evanston and John Hugley scores ZERO points. <br><br>Panthers put on an offensive clinic and made 14 three-point shots.

    Chase Audige led the way for Northwestern with 14 points.

    The 5-3 Panthers next face NC State on Friday, Dec. 2. Northwestern (5-2) gets No. 20 Michigan State on Sunday.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.