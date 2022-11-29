Big Ten ACC Challenge 2022: Men's Scores, Highlights and Reaction from Monday

Ryan Hunt/Getty Images

The Big Ten ACC Challenge kicked off on Monday night, with two games on the slate for college basketball fans.

Below we'll take a look at the results and highlights from day one.

Virginia Tech def. Minnesota, 67-57

Sean Pedulla put up 17 points, Justyn Mutts added 16 points and nine rebounds and Virginia Tech topped Minnesota 67-57 at Cassell Coliseum.

The Golden Gophers kept things tight until the six-minute mark of the first half when Virginia Tech rattled off a 17-5 run to head into halftime with a 39-27 lead. The Hokies were in complete control in the second half, going up by as much as 20 points, and cruised to their seventh win of the season (7-1).

Minnesota (4-3) was led by Ta'Lon Cooper (13 points, five assists, four steals) and Pharrel Payne (13 points, six rebounds).

The Golden Gophers will look to get back on track against No. 5 Purdue on Saturday, Dec. 4. Up next for Virginia Tech, on that same day, is a showdown with No. 18 North Carolina.

Pittsburgh def. Northwestern, 87-58

Make it a clean sweep for the ACC on Monday night. And this one was never really in doubt.

Pittsburgh blew out Northwestern, 87-58, led by Blake Hinson's 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Greg Elliott (18 points) and Nelly Cummings (17 points, six assists) added big nights for the Panthers, who took a 16-14 lead with 8:06 remaining in the first half and never trailed again. The Panthers obliterated the Wildcats in the second half by a 50-30 margin.

Chase Audige led the way for Northwestern with 14 points.

The 5-3 Panthers next face NC State on Friday, Dec. 2. Northwestern (5-2) gets No. 20 Michigan State on Sunday.