NBA MVP Rankings: Dallas Mavericks Are Wasting an Epic Luka Dončić Season

10. De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Previous Ranking: Unranked

De'Aaron Fox? De'Aaron Fox. It's time he received peripheral MVP love for headlining one of the league's top-six offenses and, for now, one of the Western Conference's six best teams.

Granted, his numbers coupled with inconsistent defense from Kevin Durant (tied for No. 10 last time) and a slew of star absences (namely Joel Embiid's) demand that Fox earn a cursory nod beyond Sacramento's success. He's averaging over 25 points and six assists per game while converting 59.3 percent of his twos and 38.5 percent of his threes and registering absurd crunch-time splits.

9. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Previous Ranking: 4

Darius Garland's return to the court and to form has, predictably, lightened Mitchell's playmaking load. But the latter is still scoring like whoa while raining off-the-dribble threes and, for the most part, delivering much better defensive efforts.

8. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Previous Ranking: 8

Morant had me worried when he missed just one game with a sore left ankle. Were the Grizzlies rushing him back?!

Apparently not. His three-point and free-throw clips are still slumping relative to where they were earlier this season, but Morant remains an every-level offensive life force who enables Memphis to roll.

7. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Previous Ranking: 7

Are we talking enough about how the Suns don't have Chris Paul, Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder but are still, somehow, first in the Western Conference? I don't think we are.

Inspired performances from Mikal Bridges and, more recently, Deandre Ayton have helped. But Booker's imprint is all over this regular-season machine. Though his efficiency from beyond the arc has tumbled amid intense defensive focus, it's intact basically everywhere else, and Phoenix is scoring 1.14 points per possession when he's double-teamed.

Booker's supporting cast might even be leaving buckets on the table. The quality of his passes haven't changed, but the Suns are shooting 49.8 percent on his assist opportunities—the No. 40 conversion rate among running mates of players who rank in the top 50 of potential assists per game.

6. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Previous Ranking: 9

Jokić apparently heard everyone who was bellowing for him to score more. He dropped 31 and 39 in his first two games after clearing the health and safety protocols.

Citing his league-best net rating swing is fun. But the Nuggets bench is doing their damnedest to suck enough to prop that up. It is more instructive to note that Denver is hammering opponents by 14.8 points per 100 possessions when he plays. How much credit he deserves for defensive success during that time is debatable. (I land on some but not all. He probably gets too much from many yet not enough from others.)

Slotting Jokić higher is possible if you believe his overall scoring downtick exists by design—an attempt to adequately arm the Nuggets (and preserve himself) for life in the playoffs.