Odell Beckham Jr. Pursuit Will Get 'Very Competitive', Says Cowboys' Stephen Jones

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones expects a battle to sign free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

"It's getting to that point where this thing's going to get very competitive, and probably the less said the better until we know what that outcome's going to be in terms of where he's going to suit up," Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Monday.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he had a "good meeting" with Beckham virtually on Thursday, while he's expected to formally visit the team on Dec. 5, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Beckham is also expected to meet with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.

The Cowboys have seemingly been the most aggressive in recruiting Beckham with public statements from players and the front office.

"Odell could help us. I believe that right now," Jerry Jones told reporters. "Now, we got to make it fit. That's the challenge."

Quarterback Dak Prescott also said he reached out to Beckham directly and there is mutual interest, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas News.

There will still be competition for Beckham's signature, including from former teammates.

Saquon Barkley said he has reached out on behalf of the New York Giants, while Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has also kept in touch with the wideout.

The three-time Pro Bowler can clearly make a difference for whichever team lands him. Beckham helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl last year, scoring two postseason touchdowns including one in the title game.

The Cowboys are hoping he can make a similar impact this season after an 8-3 start to the year.