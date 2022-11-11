Saquon Barkley Endorses Odell Beckham Jr. Returning to Giants amid Cowboys Interest

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

As the Dallas Cowboys pursue Odell Beckham Jr., the NFC East rival New York Giants could also look to sign the free-agent receiver.

"He knows how I feel about him, how we feel about him," Giants running back Saquon Barkley told reporters Friday.

Beckham spent the first five years of his career with the Giants, earning three Pro Bowl selections, and overlapped with Barkley during the 2018 season.

"Personally I think it would be a great story to come back," Barkley said.

The Cowboys have been aggressively recruiting Beckham, with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb recently discussing the wideout. Linebacker Micah Parsons also tweeted at the veteran recently.

Barkley indicated he doesn't need Twitter to talk to Beckham:

Beckham recently discussed potential landing spots with Complex, mentioning both the Giants and Cowboys as well as the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers.

The 30-year-old was a game-changer for the Los Angeles Rams last year, scoring five touchdowns in eight regular-season games. He also scored in the Super Bowl as the squad took home a championship.

Beckham tore his ACL in the title game and has been recovering since, although Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported he was expected to be cleared this week.

The Giants are a surprising 6-2 this season, but they need help at receiver with no one on the roster totaling more than 250 yards. After trading Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs, Beckham could immediately become the team's most explosive pass-catcher and help change the landscape of the NFC East.