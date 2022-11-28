X

    Jalen Hurts Stirs Up NFL MVP Buzz with Dynamic Performance in Eagles' Win vs. Packers

    Doric SamNovember 28, 2022

    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    AP Photo/Matt Rourke

    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts continued his march toward a potential NFL MVP award in the team's 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

    Hurts was his usual spectacular self in front of the home crowd at Lincoln Financial Field, throwing for 153 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for a game-high 157 yards. The 24-year-old set a Philadelphia franchise record for most rush yards by a quarterback in a single game.

    Eagles running back Miles Sanders also had a strong day with 143 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He and Hurts spearheaded a Philadelphia rushing attack that totaled 353 yards on Sunday.

    As the Eagles maintain the best record in the NFL at 10-1, Hurts has been the engine that powers the team to success. In his third season, he's blossomed into one of the best offensive talents in the league.

    Hurts' record-setting performance drew praise from fans on social media, with some believing that he's well on his way to earning some hardware by the end of the year:

    Jordan Moore @iJordanMoore

    No better player in the NFL right now than Jalen Hurts.<br><br>Guy got so much disrespect his first year in the league and now he’s used that as motivation in an MVP season.<br><br>DAWG. <a href="https://t.co/prz7ENCcP0">pic.twitter.com/prz7ENCcP0</a>

    Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks

    Good night for Jalen Hurts MVP chances so far

    Ian Riccaboni @IanRiccaboni

    Jalen Hurts, MVP has a great ring to it.

    Louie DiBiase @DiBiaseLOE

    Jalen Hurts making his CASE in front of the country tonight why he should be MVP<br><br>These last few drives show the all-time great ceiling this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> offense has when it is clicking

    XSET Scomo @Scomo843

    If the Season ends tonight the MVP is Jalen Hurts

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    Y’all gotta stop playing with Jalen Hurts. That man is HIM

    Marcus Spears @mspears96

    Jalen Hurts you’ve arrived sir!! That’s big time QBing you’ve been arrived but it felt like the right thing to say after that throw

    Will Lowery @jwlowery29

    Still amazing to me the growth of Jalen Hurts after leaving Alabama. He hit a clear ceiling in Tuscaloosa, then almost won a Heisman at Oklahoma, and now in the MVP race leading arguably the NFL’s best team. 🤯 👏 👊

    Mike Kaye @mike_e_kaye

    Quez Watkins’ development since his rookie summer is really impressive. Jalen Hurts is on another planet from that summer, too.

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    I will never get tired of watching Jalen Hurts.

    Jeff McLane @Jeff_McLane

    Jalen Hurts 145 rushing yards is the most ever by an Eagles QB in a game.<br><br>Michael Vick had the previous mark with 130 yards.

    Dave Zangaro @DZangaroNBCS

    Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders both have 115+ rushing yards tonight. First Eagles duo to do that in a game since LeSean McCoy and Bryce Brown in 2013.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    In the first half, Jalen Hurts personally accounted for 254 yards (128 passing, 126 rushing). I tried to tell you the day the Eagles stole him in the second round.

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> QB Jalen Hurts is the first player in NFL history to have 125+ passing yards and 125+ rushing yards in a half, per the NBC broadcast. <a href="https://t.co/4590126OMC">pic.twitter.com/4590126OMC</a>

    Tyrone Johnson @TyJohnsonNews

    This an all time half by Jalen Hurts. Great catch, but what a throw. Incredible

    Joe Giglio @JoeGiglioSports

    That was a video game first half by Jalen Hurts. <a href="https://t.co/vUy3HpGqsb">pic.twitter.com/vUy3HpGqsb</a>

    Joe Pop @JoePops_

    Jalen Hurts, with 9 minutes left in the second quarter, now has the most rushing yards in week 12 outside of Josh Jacobs

    NFL Research @NFLResearch

    Jalen Hurts in the 1st half tonight vs Packers: 128 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 126 rush yards<br><br>Hurts is the first QB since at least 1991 with 100+ rush yards &amp; 1+ pass TD in the 1st half of a game<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Eagles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eagles</a>

    Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks

    Jalen Hurts is up to 246 yards of total offense. The Packers have 180. <br><br>He has almost as many rushing yard (130) as the Packers have total offense

    Aidan Doc🧸 @AidanDoc_

    Jalen Hurts is so good, he’s doing everything, truly an MVP moment

    Brooklyn @Brookie425

    Jalen Hurts is a really great quarterback and if you think otherwise, you’re wrong.

    rone’s gamblin corner @rone

    Deep deep respect for Jalen Hurts

    @9_davidd

    Jalen Hurts is him 😂 it don’t matter the adversity he gettin the job done!

    Dead President Picks @DeadPresPicks

    Jalen Hurts is a cheat code. <br><br>Pay that man any amount of $.

    Jamal @FinessedBuckets

    The Jalen Hurts era feeling like it’s gonna be the best era of Eagles football

    In addition to Hurts' dazzling dual-threat ability, the other aspect of his game that has been impressive this season is his decision-making. He has thrown just three interceptions this season, and he didn't commit a turnover against Green Bay.

    If Hurts can maintain his efficiency and continue to play mistake-free football, the Eagles will have no problem keeping their status as top contenders in the NFC, and he will undoubtedly be a leading candidate for league MVP.

    Philadelphia will look to keep the momentum going next Sunday when it welcomes the 7-4 Tennessee Titans to town.

