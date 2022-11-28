Jalen Hurts Stirs Up NFL MVP Buzz with Dynamic Performance in Eagles' Win vs. Packers

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts continued his march toward a potential NFL MVP award in the team's 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Hurts was his usual spectacular self in front of the home crowd at Lincoln Financial Field, throwing for 153 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for a game-high 157 yards. The 24-year-old set a Philadelphia franchise record for most rush yards by a quarterback in a single game.

Eagles running back Miles Sanders also had a strong day with 143 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He and Hurts spearheaded a Philadelphia rushing attack that totaled 353 yards on Sunday.

As the Eagles maintain the best record in the NFL at 10-1, Hurts has been the engine that powers the team to success. In his third season, he's blossomed into one of the best offensive talents in the league.

Hurts' record-setting performance drew praise from fans on social media, with some believing that he's well on his way to earning some hardware by the end of the year:

In addition to Hurts' dazzling dual-threat ability, the other aspect of his game that has been impressive this season is his decision-making. He has thrown just three interceptions this season, and he didn't commit a turnover against Green Bay.

If Hurts can maintain his efficiency and continue to play mistake-free football, the Eagles will have no problem keeping their status as top contenders in the NFC, and he will undoubtedly be a leading candidate for league MVP.

Philadelphia will look to keep the momentum going next Sunday when it welcomes the 7-4 Tennessee Titans to town.