Russell Wilson Trade Deemed 'Worst Deal in Sports History' as Panthers Beat Broncos

Russell Wilson Trade Deemed 'Worst Deal in Sports History' as Panthers Beat BroncosNovember 27, 2022
The AFC West was supposed to be Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson and Derek Carr leading their teams in high-scoring affairs in a thrilling battle for playoff spots.
So much for that.
Only Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs are above .500, and Wilson's Denver Broncos continued to tumble down the standings with a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Denver dropped to 3-8 overall with a third straight loss and looked lost on offense for much of the contest.
That the showing came against the 4-8 Panthers only made it worse and left the Broncos and their quarterback open to criticism from social media:
Denver didn't score a touchdown until Wilson found Brandon Johnson on a one-yard pass with under four minutes remaining. By then, the game was largely decided, and it only made his final stat line look a bit better.
Wilson finished 19-of-35 for 142 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. He also lost a fumble and was sacked three times.
The 33-year-old was a nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion during his time on the Seattle Seahawks and figured to be a sure thing for the Broncos after they traded for him. Instead, this season has turned into a nightmare.
Things likely won't get any better in the near future with the next two contests against contenders in the Baltimore Ravens and Chiefs.