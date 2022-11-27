X

    Russell Wilson Trade Deemed 'Worst Deal in Sports History' as Panthers Beat Broncos

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 27, 2022

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 27: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos throws the ball during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
    Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

    The AFC West was supposed to be Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson and Derek Carr leading their teams in high-scoring affairs in a thrilling battle for playoff spots.

    So much for that.

    Only Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs are above .500, and Wilson's Denver Broncos continued to tumble down the standings with a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Denver dropped to 3-8 overall with a third straight loss and looked lost on offense for much of the contest.

    That the showing came against the 4-8 Panthers only made it worse and left the Broncos and their quarterback open to criticism from social media:

    Joe Osborne @JTFOz

    This Russell Wilson trade + $245 mil contract extension has gotta be in contention for the worst transaction in sport’s history. He’s legit non even a top 20 QB!

    Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith

    If I owned the Broncos I'd fire Nathaniel Hackett on the flight home and bring in a coach from the outside to finish the season and see if he can figure out what's wrong with Russell Wilson. The investment in Russ is too great not to try to get it fixed ASAP.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Broncos lineman Mike Purcell is not happy with Russell Wilson <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonFOX</a>)<a href="https://t.co/MaIMgbxYcm">pic.twitter.com/MaIMgbxYcm</a>

    Football @BostonConnr

    Checking in on the Broncos Panthers game and it’s still wild Russell Wilson got paid 260 Million before ever taking a snap for these guys<br><br>They STINK

    Tommy Smokes @TomScibelli

    The Broncos Russell Wilson trade/contract is gonna go down as the worst deal in sports history. Threw away picks and cap space for a legitimately bad quarterback

    DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook

    "Russell Wilson is cooking"<br><br>The cooking: <a href="https://t.co/ngYoNJ6NPu">pic.twitter.com/ngYoNJ6NPu</a>

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    I can’t think of an NFL trade that was so widely praised that failed so epically out of the gate as Russell Wilson to the Broncos.

    Adam Kramer @KegsnEggs

    The Russell Wilson contract makes Jimbo's look like a bargain.

    Denver didn't score a touchdown until Wilson found Brandon Johnson on a one-yard pass with under four minutes remaining. By then, the game was largely decided, and it only made his final stat line look a bit better.

    Wilson finished 19-of-35 for 142 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. He also lost a fumble and was sacked three times.

    The 33-year-old was a nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion during his time on the Seattle Seahawks and figured to be a sure thing for the Broncos after they traded for him. Instead, this season has turned into a nightmare.

    Things likely won't get any better in the near future with the next two contests against contenders in the Baltimore Ravens and Chiefs.

