NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr.'s Visits with Cowboys, Giants and Bills Revealed

Harry How/Getty Images

The Odell Beckham Jr. world tour is expected to commence next week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Beckham will visit the New York Giants on Thursday and Friday before meeting with the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 5. The Buffalo Bills are also expected to be added to the mix at some point.

Beckham has been cleared to resume football activities after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI, he but has remained a free agent throughout the 2022 season. He's made several teasing posts about his future on social media, but the wheels appear to finally be in motion to get him signed for the regular season's stretch run.

While there is no shortage of interested suitors, it's unclear how much Beckham has left in the tank. The 30-year-old has not made a Pro Bowl since 2016 and has had three debilitating leg injuries, including a twice-torn ACL in his left knee. There were some flashes of a return to form when he joined the Rams midway through last season, but the idea of him returning to consistent high-level production seems unlikely.

The Bills and Cowboys would provide a similar situation to Beckham's Rams tenure, offering an excellent offense while allowing him to not be the focal point of the passing attack. They're also far likelier to make a deep run in the playoffs than the Giants, who have dropped three of their last four games since a 6-1 start.

A return to New York would see Beckham likely thrust instantly into the spotlight. The Giants' already-weak receiving corps has been riddled with injuries, with Wan'Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard both suffering season-ending ACL tears. The team also traded away second-year wideout Kadarius Toney at the deadline.

There is a gaping hole at the top of the Giants' depth chart that Beckham could help fill, but Daniel Jones is a significant downgrade from Josh Allen and Dak Prescott. The final decision will likely come down to whether Beckham wants to compete for a Super Bowl or simply sit atop the depth chart before re-entering free agency healthy in March.