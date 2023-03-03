Kawhi Leonard Will Continue to Sit Back-to-Back Games amid Clippers' Losing Streak

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Despite the Los Angeles Clippers' recent struggles, superstar forward Kawhi Leonard will continue sitting out one leg of back-to-back games down the stretch.

According to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, Leonard said after Thursday's 115-91 loss to the Golden State Warriors that the Clippers will stick with the plan they have had in place all season long with an eye toward keeping him healthy for the playoffs.

Leonard has appeared in just 38 of the Clippers' 65 games this season, missing time due to nagging injuries, as well as injury management. Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season after tearing his ACL during the 2021 playoffs.

While the Clippers have been without Leonard more than they would like, he has remained highly productive when healthy and in the lineup this season.

Kawhi is averaging 23.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.9 three-pointers made and 1.4 steals in 33.1 minutes per game.

Leonard's regular absences have made it difficult for the Clips to find their rhythm, though, and they are currently 33-32 on the season, and in the midst of a four-game losing streak.

Since Leonard joined the Clippers ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, he has never played more than 57 games in a season due to various injuries. L.A. has also seen two disappointing playoff exits, in addition to missing the postseason in 2021-22.

Even with Leonard unavailable for a significant part of the 2022-23 season, the Clippers have played well enough to contend for a Western Conference playoff spot, as they are seventh in the Western Conference.

That means they would have to play in the postseason play-in tournament if the season were to end today, but they are just a half-game out of sixth and two games out of fourth.

On Friday, the Clippers will face the surprising Sacramento Kings, who are third in the West at 36-25.

They will have to do it without Leonard since Kawhi played Thursday, meaning they are in danger of dropping a fifth consecutive game and drifting further away from the top six in the Western Conference.