Aaron Judge Rumors: Giants 'Elated' by Visit With Yankees Free Agent

The San Francisco Giants were "elated" with how their visit with free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge went, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Wednesday the two sides had met and that the Giants might present a formal contract offer by the end of the week:

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported the Giants "put Judge in touch" with representatives for Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry as part of their overall pitch.

It's a bit reminiscent of Tom Brady accompanying a Boston Celtics contingent to visit Kevin Durant in 2016, though San Francisco will hope its luck is better than the Celtics' was. Durant signed with the Warriors that summer.

The Giants can lean on one angle no other team in MLB can with Judge.

The American League Most Valuable Player is from Linden, California, and attended Fresno State. Not only is he from California, but he also grew up a Giants fan idolizing Rich Aurilia.

Of course, sentiment only goes so far with stars of Judge's caliber, especially when they're still searching for their first title. On that front, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees can make compelling cases.

The Yankees are coming off a run to the American League Championship Series, while the Dodgers won 111 games and have enjoyed more consistent success recently than any other team.

The Giants, on the other hand, have one postseason trip in the last six years, and they're more than just one Aaron Judge away from winning a title.

That's why it will have been important for San Francisco to have laid out a firm long-term vision when it met with the 30-year-old. His arrival would merely be one in a series of moves to get the franchise back to the top of MLB.

Based on Heyman's report, the Giants appear to be confident they at least did whatever they could to sway Judge.