Report: Rams' Injured QB Matthew Stafford Not Expected to Be Shut Down amid Rumors

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is not expected to be shut down for the remainder of the season but does not have a timetable for a return.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Rams plan to remain cautious with their franchise quarterback but are not planning to put him on injured reserve. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported it's unclear if Stafford will return this season.

Injuries have been a theme for Stafford throughout the season.

The 34-year-old was placed in concussion protocol twice in November, missed a Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals and exited a Week 11 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. He was then ruled out for Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs with a neck injury.

The injuries have prevented Stafford from building on his Super Bowl winning season in 2021.

In nine games, the Georgia product has completed 68.0 percent of his passes for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions for the 3-7 Rams.

The 2022 campaign has been filled with disappointment for the reigning champions, and this setback to the quarterback is just the latest example.

Los Angeles has relied on backups John Wolford and Bryce Perkins at times this season with Stafford out and will likely do the same at this point. Perkins is set to get his first NFL start Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.