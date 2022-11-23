Matthew Stafford out for Rams vs. Chiefs with Neck Injury; Bryce Perkins Could Start

Harry How/Getty Images

Matthew Stafford's injury woes continue.

The veteran Los Angeles Rams quarterback was ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs by head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday due to a strained neck, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

If backup John Wolford isn't healthy by Sunday, Bryce Perkins would get the start.

Stafford battled concussion issues in November, going into the concussion protocol twice. He missed a Week 10 loss against the Arizona Cardinals, with Wolford stepping into relief duty.

It's been that kind of season for the Rams and head coach Sean McVay, with Cooper Kupp also potentially out for the rest of the season after surgery on his ankle.

"It's tough," McVay told reporters about being without that pair in November. "Those guys are really the foundational parts of how you kind of have it built. ... When those guys aren't out there on the field, you're never replacing two players like that."

Not that the Rams were playing particularly well with them on the field, either. They are just 3-7 on the season, a shocking fall from grace for a franchise fresh off a Super Bowl title.

Stafford has had his own down year, throwing for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games while completing 68 percent of his passes.

A depleted and struggling offensive line hasn't helped his cause, and the 34-year-old has been sacked 29 times. For context, he was only sacked 30 times in total last year across 17 games.

It's been something of a lost season for Stafford and the Rams, and barring a shocking reversal in play, they are going to miss out on the playoffs. Now, they may be without their starting quarterback yet again against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs as they attempt to salvage their season.