Odell Beckham Jr. 'Would Love' to Return to Giants amid Rumors, Sterling Shepard Says

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard said Tuesday that free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. has interest in returning to the G-Men.

Speaking to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Shepard said the following about his relationship with his former teammate of three years and the likelihood of OBJ starting a second stint with the Giants:

"I talk to him every day, but we don't talk about [his decision] too much. Obviously he knows that we want him here. He would love to be here. But everything has to play out for that to happen. There's a whole bunch of intangibles that have to play out for him to be here. And I understand that. This is a business, and his business has gotta be right for him to do it."

Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win last season, is inching closer to a return and is unquestionably the most desirable free agent available on the open market.

