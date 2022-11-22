49ers' Charvarius Ward Rips 'Steroid Boy' DeAndre Hopkins After MNF Win vs. Cardinals

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward offered some choice words regarding Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Monday, going so far as to call the wideout "steroid boy."

"D-Hop, he think he a tough guy. He think he still one of the best receivers in the league, and he really not," Ward told 49ers radio broadcasters Greg Papa and Tim Ryan after the 49ers' 38-10 win over the Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City (h/t Jacob Hutchinson of KNBR.com).

He added: "He was getting locked up. He was doing some dirty things. He tried to clip me, he grabbed me by the throat. He grabbed my facemask on one play, so I don’t respect his game. That’s steroid boy."

Hopkins fared well with nine catches for 91 yards despite the team missing starting quarterback Kyler Murray because of a hamstring injury. Ward, who was covering Hopkins, had a tough start to the game. However, Hopkins was largely quiet in the second half with just two receptions for 14 yards.

The NFL suspended Hopkins six games for violating its performance-enhancing drugs policy after ostarine was found in his system last November. The 30-year-old wideout said he did not knowingly take the banned substance.

"There was 0.1 percent found in my system," Hopkins said, per Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. "If you know what that is, you know it’s contamination, not something taken directly. I don't take any supplements. I’ve never taken supplements. I barely take vitamins."

The 49ers' win moved them to 6-4 and into first in the NFC West. The reeling Cardinals fell to 4-7.