Astros Players Receive Record $516K Playoff Bonuses After 2022 World Series Title

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Members of the 2022 World Series-winning Houston Astros squad have received $516,347 each in playoff bonuses, the biggest postseason bonuses in baseball history, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

The significant playoff bonuses come as the result of "a record $107.5 million players' pool" due to the Wild Card Series being extended to a best-of-three. The 2021 season's pool was just $90.5 million, per Feinsand.

"The Braves' postseason share for winning the World Series in 2021 was roughly $397,000 apiece, though it should be noted that Atlanta issued more shares than Houston did," Feinsand wrote. "The Astros issued 59 full shares and 14.14 partial shares, plus $940,000 in cash awards."

Here's a breakdown of the 2022 postseason shares for each team:

Astros: $516,347 (World Series champions)

Phillies: $296,255 (World Series runner up)



Padres: $152,709 (NLCS)



Yankees: $145,820 (ALCS)



Guardians: $45,795 (ALDS)



Braves: $44,878 (NLDS)



Mariners: $42,221 (ALDS)



Dodgers: $36,148 (NLDS)



Cardinals: $10,351 (NLWC)



Blue Jays: $10,007 (ALWC)



Mets: $9,480 (NLWC)



Rays: $8,387 (ALWC)



Members of the Astros 2017 World Series-winning team received $438,901.57 each in playoff bonuses, which is now the second-highest in baseball history.

The Astros put together an impressive 2022 playoff run, beginning with a 3-0 sweep of the Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Series. They followed that up with a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series before defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series in six games.

Rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña, in particular, had a magical postseason run, winning the ALCS MVP and World Series MVP awards. He hit .345/.367/.638 with four home runs and eight RBI in 13 playoff games.

With the offseason in full swing, the Astros will try to revamp their roster in hopes of winning another World Series in 2023.