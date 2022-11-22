World Cup 2022 Scores: Tuesday's Group Results and Wednesday's Schedule

Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The third day of the 2022 FIFA World Cup was bookended by a stunning loss from one of the pre-tournament favorites and a win by the reigning champion.

Argentina kicked off the four-game slate with a stunning 2-1 defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia. Lionel Messi scored for the South American side, but that was an afterthought following the pair of goals netted by Saudi Arabia in the second half.

For 25 minutes, France was on edge in the final match of the day, but the reigning World Cup champion rebounded in fine fashion to beat the Socceroos 4-1.

In between those two results were a pair of scoreless draws between Denmark and Tunisia in Group D and Mexico and Poland in Group C.

France is in great shape to win its group because of the Denmark-Tunisia tie, and while Argentina will be disappointed with its result, it still sits in good shape because Mexico and Poland failed to capitalize.

Group C

1. Saudi Arabia - 3 points (2 goals for, 1 goal against, +1 goal differential)

2. Mexico - 1 (0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD)

3. Poland - 1 (0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD)

4. Argentina - 0 (1 GF, 2 GA, -1 GD)

Saudi Arabia produced one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history to open up Tuesday's four-game slate.

Not only did Saudi Arabia beat Argentina, but it did so in come-from-behind fashion with two goals in the second half.

Salem Al-Dawsari delivered the game-winning goal in the 53rd minute on a brilliant strike that flew into the top part of the net.

The pair of Saudi goals came after Argentina controlled the first half.

Lionel Messi opened his World Cup account with a 10th-minute penalty. La Albiceleste thought that would be the first of many goals on Tuesday, but a few goals were called back and the South American side had trouble breaking down the Saudi defense in the second half.

Mexico and Poland failed to take advantage of Argentina's slip-up later on Tuesday. The two sides played to a scoreless draw.

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa made the biggest play of the game, as he stopped Robert Lewandowski on a penalty.

Entering Tuesday, a scoreless draw would not have been the worst result for Mexico and Poland. Both teams were expected to beat Saudi Arabia and scrap for points against Argentina to make it to the knockout round.

Now that Saudi Arabia looks a bit tougher than projected, the draw looks bad for both teams because it feels like a missed opportunity on both sides.

Lewandowski and Poland will test the strengths of the Saudis on Saturday, while Mexico takes on Argentina.

Group D

1. France - 3 (4 GF, 1 GA, +3 GD)

2. Tunisia - 1 (0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD)

3. Denmark - 1 (0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD)

4, Australia - 0 (1 GF, 4 GA, -3 GD)

Australia presented France with an early scare, when Craig Goodwin opened the scoring in the ninth minute.

The Aussie goal sent off some alarm bells because of a recent trend that has plagued recent World Cup winners. The three champions before France failed to make it out of the group stage in their title defense.

France did not panic and it found the back of the net twice before halftime. Adrien Rabiot headed home the equalizer in the 27th minute to kick off France's dominance.

Olivier Giroud scored in the 32nd minute and then again in the 71st minute. Kylian Mbappe opened his account with a goal in the 68th minute.

With his second goal, Giroud tied Thierry Henry for the most goals scored for France.

Giroud can eclipse Henry on the French scoring chart against Denmark on Saturday.

The Danes played to a scoreless draw with Tunisia in the first of two Group D games that were played on Tuesday.

Denmark produced six shots on goal, but it could not find a breakthrough against the African side. Tunisia will try to carry over the momentum gained from the draw into Saturday's clash with Australia.

Wednesday Schedule

Group F: Morocco vs. Croatia (5 a.m. ET, FS1)

Group E: Germany vs. Japan (8 a.m. ET, FS1)

Group E: Spain vs. Costa Rica (11 a.m. ET, Fox)

Group F: Belgium vs. Canada (2 p.m. ET, Fox)