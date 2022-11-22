Spain vs. Costa Rica: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022

Spain vs. Costa Rica: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022November 22, 2022
Spain is looking to make a deep run at its second straight major tournament at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
La Roja come into Qatar off a semifinal berth at Euro 2020 and as one of the two favorites to progress from Group E.
Spain opens its group-stage slate against Costa Rica, which qualified for the tournament through the intercontinental playoff over New Zealand.
The Ticos do not have the strongest squad in the 32-team tournament, but they do possess one of the biggest individual difference-makers in goalkeeper Keylor Navas.
The Paris Saint-Germain 'keeper can flip the contest in Costa Rica's favor with a handful of impressive saves, and that may be the Ticos' path to an unexpected result on Wednesday.
Odds and Match Info
Odds
Spain (-600; bet $600 to win $100)
Costa Rica (+1700; bet $100 to win $1,700)
Draw (+700)
Over 2.5 Goals (-155); Under 2.5 Goals (+125)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Match Info
Date: Wednesday, 23 November
Start Time: 11 a.m. ET
TV: Fox
Live Stream: FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app
Spain Looking for Another Deep Run at Major Tournament
The expectation for Spain is to progress of the group stage and win at least one knockout-round match.
That hasn't always been an easy task to achieve at the World Cup for La Roja. They won the 2010 tournament in South Africa, but they do not have another knockout-round win since 2002.
Spain was knocked out in the round of 16 in 2006 and 2018, and it crashed out in the group stage in 2014.
There is promise for the team to turn that around based on its performance at Euro 2020. The Spanish made it to the semifinals of that tournament.
Spain used the momentum gained from that performance to take first place in a World Cup qualifying group that also contained Sweden. La Roja won six games, scored 15 goals and conceded on five occasions throughout the qualification section.
Álvaro Morata will be the driving force of the attack. He has 27 goals in 57 international appearances. Also expect the young core of the Spanish midfield to have a say in the match.
Pedri and Gavi can control the game in midfield and keep the ball away from Costa Rica for most of the 90 minutes.
Spain will try to wear down the Costa Rican defense, but it may have trouble scoring on Keylor Navas.
Keylor Navas Key to Costa Rica Success
Keylor Navas has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world for years.
The 35-year-old broke out on the international stage eight years ago at the World Cup, when the Ticos made a surprising run to the quarterfinals.
Navas will be important once again this year as his side goes up against Spain and Germany in Group E.
Spain is expected to enjoy a majority of the possession in the matchup and that should lead to a slew of chances on the Costa Rican net.
The Ticos need their defense to remain organized so they can strike on the counter.
Costa Rica can be more aggressive in attack against Japan, but its defensive mettle will be tested against the two European giants.
Costa Rica is more than capable of stealing points from Spain and Germany, but that game plan will include a heavy dose of Navas saving shots.
