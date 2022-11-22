Spain vs. Costa Rica: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022

0 of 3

Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Spain is looking to make a deep run at its second straight major tournament at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

La Roja come into Qatar off a semifinal berth at Euro 2020 and as one of the two favorites to progress from Group E.

Spain opens its group-stage slate against Costa Rica, which qualified for the tournament through the intercontinental playoff over New Zealand.

The Ticos do not have the strongest squad in the 32-team tournament, but they do possess one of the biggest individual difference-makers in goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

The Paris Saint-Germain 'keeper can flip the contest in Costa Rica's favor with a handful of impressive saves, and that may be the Ticos' path to an unexpected result on Wednesday.