NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Standings, Matchups to Watch Entering Week 12

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

The second half of the 2022 NFL season is heating up, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape.

Here's a look at where things stand as we turn the page to Week 12, as well as matchups to keep an eye on.

NFC

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 9-1

2. Minnesota Vikings, 8-2

3. San Francisco 49es, 6-4

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5-5

5. Dallas Cowboys, 7-3

6. New York Giants, 7-3

7. Seattle Seahawks, 6-4

8. Washington Commanders, 6-5

9. Atlanta Falcons, 5-6

10. Detroit Lions, 4-6

11. Green Bay Packers, 4-7

12. Arizona Cardinals, 4-7

13. New Orleans Saints, 4-7

14. Los Angeles Rams, 3-7

15. Carolina Panthers, 3-8

16. Chicago Bears, 3-8

AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs, 8-2

2. Miami Dolphins, 7-3

3. Tennessee Titans, 7-3

4. Baltimore Ravens, 7-3

5. Buffalo Bills, 7-3

6. New England Patriots, 6-4

7. Cincinnati Bengals, 6-4

8. New York Jets, 6-4

9. Los Angeles Chargers, 5-5

10. Indianapolis Colts, 4-6-1

11. Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-7

12. Las Vegas Raiders, 3-7

13. Cleveland Browns, 3-7

14. Denver Broncos, 3-7

15. Pittsburgh Steelers, 3-7

16. Houston Texans, 1-8-1

Projected NFC Matchups

Bye: Philadelphia Eagles

(2) Minnesota Vikings vs. (7) Seattle Seahawks

(3) San Francisco 49ers vs. (6) New York Giants

(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. (5) Dallas Cowboys

Projected AFC Matchups

Bye: Kansas City Chiefs

(2) Miami Dolphins vs. (7) Cincinnati Bengals

(3) Tennessee Titans vs. (6) New England Patriots

(4) Baltimore Ravens vs. (5) Buffalo Bills

The Dallas Cowboys opened some eyes Sunday, blowing out the Minnesota Vikings 40-3 to end the latter's seven-game winning streak. A resounding win over the second-best team in the NFC had Cowboys president Jerry Jones touting his team as a Super Bowl contender, and Dallas has the chance to further solidify itself as such in Week 12.

The Cowboys will host the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day in a crucial NFC East matchup. Both teams boast a 7-3 record, though New York is coming off a disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Dallas won the teams' first matchup in Week 3, putting pressure on the Giants to avoid a sweep.

The Vikings will play in the nightcap on Thanksgiving against the New England Patriots, who vaulted into the playoff picture with a gritty win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Minnesota has a comfortable lead in the NFC North as the only team in the division with a record above .400, but it will surely be looking for a better showing after the disheartening loss to Dallas.

In the AFC, the top matchup of the week will be the Tennessee Titans hosting the Cincinnati Bengals. After opening the season 0-2, the Bengals have won six of their last eight games, including their last two contests. The Titans have also won two straight (and seven of eight) and hold a commanding lead in the AFC South.

The top seed in each conference, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, will face a team outside of the playoff picture in the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers.