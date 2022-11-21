Jets HC Robert Saleh Won't Commit to Zach Wilson as Starting QB vs. Bears

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Zach Wilson's time as the starting quarterback of the 2022 New York Jets may be coming to an end.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters "we're keeping everything on the table" and did not commit to an answer when asked if Wilson will start Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears after struggling in the Week 10 loss to the New England Patriots.

It's safe to say Saleh wasn't pleased with the offense's performance during the 10-3 loss to the Patriots. He said the unit played like "dog s--t" in the second half and was also asked if Wilson was holding everyone back.

"I don't know," Saleh said. "We couldn't run the ball, either. So, there's a lot of things we need to look at to see if we can find efficiency in the offense. It's not about pointing fingers at any one individual or one unit or one anything. It's just finding the answers so we can start moving the ball."

The second-year quarterback went 9-of-22 for 77 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions in the loss.

The only positive was the lack of turnovers considering he threw three interceptions just two games ago during another loss to New England, but the offense wasted a brilliant performance from the Jets defense.

New England's only touchdown came on a punt return in the final seconds.

New York started Joe Flacco in three games earlier this season, but that was because Wilson was injured. The team went 1-2 in those games with the veteran completing 58.7 percent of his passes for 901 yards, five touchdowns and three picks.

There may be problems beyond Wilson's play, considering Connor Hughes of SNY reported "sources inside the Jets' losing locker room told SNY that Wilson was walking around after the game 'like he isn't the problem.' It rubbed more than a few the wrong way, frustrating several others."

Wilson didn't exactly take accountability when he said "no" when asked if he felt like he let the defense down, and wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Denzel Mims expressed frustration during the game after poor passes.

A matchup with the Bears could be an ideal opportunity for the No. 2 overall draft pick of the 2021 NFL draft to bounce back since Chicago traded Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn and is 28th in the league in points allowed per game.

But his poor play in the last outing may cost him that chance.