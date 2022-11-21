Fans Rue Wasted Chances As Christian Pulisic, USA Draw with Wales at 2022 World Cup

Fans Rue Wasted Chances As Christian Pulisic, USA Draw with Wales at 2022 World CupNovember 21, 2022
The United States played a fantastic first half in their World Cup opener against Wales on Monday, dominating possession, creating fantastic chances and taking a 1-0 lead into the half.
That made the ultimate 1-1 draw at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium all the more disappointing.
Timothy Weah's 36th-minute finish was equaled by Gareth Bale's penalty conversion in the 82nd after a head-scratching foul from Walker Zimmerman in the box, as Wales matched the United State's dominance across the first 45 minutes with a cracking display of their own in the second half.
And it had USMNT supporters and football Twitter feeling as though the country perhaps let a golden chance slip through their fingers:
Jeff Carlisle @JeffreyCarlisle
FT: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/usmnt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#usmnt</a> 1-1 Wales. This one will stick in the U.S.'s collective craw given how long they led. But give Wales credit for the halftime adjustments and the way they fought their way back into the game. Silly penalty to concede by Zimmerman.
Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers
The USMNT makes its return to World Cup play for the first time in eight long years and holds on to a nip and tuck 1 - 1 draw with Wales. We saw glimpses of how great this team can be, and how much they still have to learn, in equal measure. Roll on Friday and England. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Maximiliano Bretos @MaxBretosSports
Takeaway from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> game -<br>- Don't see Christian Pulisic surviving a tournament where he is treated like that. Game plan for every opponent ahead.<br>- Tim Ream went from not on roster, to one of our 5 most important players.<br>- Get the antacids ready, this is gonna be a grind.
For every positive the United States exhibited in the first half, there was an equal negative in the second.
Christian Pulisic was lively and probing in the first half, setting up Weah's goal with a brilliant pass. The United States controlled possession with crisp passing and pinned Wales back close to their own box, controlling the midfield and attacking down the flanks.
But Pulisic struggled on the ball in the second half and looked banged up after a physical game. The United States aimlessly and unsuccessfully sent crosses into the box in the second frame, failing to really threaten Wales. Zimmerman's foul was inexplicable. The United States ramped down their intensity on the ball and struggled with Wales' more direct play in the second half.
"I think we lost a bit of power," manager Gregg Berhalter said of the second half. "In the same sense, Wales stepped up the pressure, and we had some good counter-attacking opportunities. But I thought the guys dealt with it well. We kept going until the end; it was a hard-fought game. We left everything out there."
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
"It was a hard fought game. We left everything out there."<a href="https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT</a> Head Coach Gregg Berhalter speaks with <a href="https://twitter.com/JennyTaft?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JennyTaft</a> after the match ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/abFpm0xLwW">pic.twitter.com/abFpm0xLwW</a>
Only Tyler Adams gave the USMNT a consistent top-tier 90 minutes, as is to be expected from the team's captain. Against England on Friday, however, the U.S. will need to string together two excellent halves to pull off the upset, or even steal a point, against the Group B favorites.
Friday's match is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Fox.