World Cup Results 2022: Monday's Scores and Updated Group Standings

The United States men's national team started its 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a disappointing draw against Wales on Monday night.

The Americans went ahead through Tim Weah, but then dropped a potential opening victory when Walker Zimmerman fouled Gareth Bale in the penalty area.

Bale's converted penalty makes the math to get out of Group B tougher for the USMNT, especially with England on the horizon on Friday.

England is in the clear in Group B after it blew past Iran with six goals in the first of three games on Monday.

The Three Lions are one of two European teams to be on top of their groups in Qatar. The Netherlands landed the top spot in Group A with their 2-0 win over Senegal.

Group B

1. England - 3 points (6 goals for, 2 goals against, +4 GD)

2. Wales - 1 point (1 GF, 1 GA, 0 GD)

3. United States - 1 point (1 GF, 1 GA, 0 GD)

4. Iran - 0 points (2 GF, 4 GA, -4 GD)

The USMNT has to feel that the 1-1 draw against Wales is two points dropped more than one point gained.

The Americans dictated the pace of play in the first half and they rewarded for their play with a Tim Weah goal in the 36th minute.

Wales changed the style of play in the second half with the entrance of Kieffer Moore. The European side finally got on the scoreboard through Gareth Bale in the 82nd minute.

Bale was taken down with his back to goal by Walker Zimmerman. He thundered his penalty past a diving Matt Turner to equalize the contest.

Both the USMNT and Wales have work to do to get into the knockout round and their spots in the final 16 may come down to performance against Iran.

England kicked off Monday's three-game slate with a 6-2 thumping of Iran.

The Three Lions benefited from two Bukayo Saka goals and one each from Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham.

The goal-scoring outburst began in the 35th minute through Bellingham's header. The goal showcased how talented the 19-year-old is in the air. The Borussia Dortmund player was already one of the most sought after players on the transfer market, and his value could grow even more in the coming weeks as the Three Lions chase a World Cup title.

Iran did not have much of an answer to the Three Lions' well-rounded attack. The Asian side clawed back two goals in the second half through FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi, but it was far from good enough.

Taremi's two goals may have salvaged Iran's goal differential for now, but that total could get worse with Wales and the United States still on the schedule.

Both of the next games in Group B take place on Friday. Wales plays Iran and the USMNT take on England.

Group A

1. Netherlands - 3 points (2 goals for, 0 goals against, +2 goal differential)

2. Ecuador - 3 points (2 GF, 0 GA, +2 GD)

3. Senegal - 0 points (0 GF, 2 GA, -2 GD)

4. Qatar - 0 points (0 GF, 2 GA, -2 GD)

The top and bottom of the Group A table look the same through two matches.

The Netherlands announced their return to the World Cup with a two-goal second half against Senegal.

Midfielder Cody Gakpo, who was tipped as one of the breakout stars of the tournament, got his head on the opening goal in the 84th minute.

The 23-year-old entered the tournament with nine goals and 12 assists in Eredivisie for PSV Eindhoven. He also produced three goals and three assists in an UEFA Europa League goal that included Arsenal.

Gakpo started to deliver on his hype with the first Dutch goal of the tournament, which was set by Frenkie De Jong.

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy could have done better approaching the lofted ball, and he was at fault on the second Dutch goal that was scored by Davy Klaassen in the 94th minute.

The Dutch lead Group A over Ecuador, who beat Qatar 2-0 on Sunday, on fair play points. The two teams are tied on points, goals for, goals against and goal differential after 90 minutes. The tiebreakers will come into play more after the second matches in Group A.

The Netherlands and Ecuador will meet on Friday, while Qatar and Senegal will try to get their first points of the tournament against each other on Friday.