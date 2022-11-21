5-Star Guard Prospect AJ Johnson Commits to Texas over Louisville, LSU, USC, More

247Sports

AJ Johnson is heading to Texas.

The 5-star combo guard announced his intention to play for the Longhorns next season, choosing Texas over Louisville, USC, LSU and several other high-profile offers.

“I’m going to Texas,” Johnson said, per Joe Tipton of On3.com. “I chose Texas because I have seen what they do every day and the people around them. I just feel like it’s where I’ll be the most comfortable. Also, I chose Texas because of how they let their guards go and their fan base. The city of Austin is lit.”

Johnson joins 5-star forward Ron Holland to give Chris Beard two building-block talents for his 2023 class. Holland and Johnson are the only two players to commit to the Longhorns thus far, but they're both immediate-impact talents.

A 6'5" guard who has been rising up recruiting rankings, Johnson is the No. 15 player and second-ranked combo guard in this graduating class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He's still clearly growing into his lanky frame—he's listed at just 160 pounds—but has first-round NBA tools. He can shoot and create off the dribble, finish through contact at the rim and has top-level athleticism.

Provided he adds a bit more bulk to his frame, Johnson has the type of tools that will draw instant interest from NBA scouts. He'll arrive on campus with Holland to massive expectations, and Beard has limited history coaching 5-star prospects after largely relying on transfers and coaching up players at previous stops.

That said, if a player of Johnson's potential meshes well with a coach of Beard's history in development, the sky is the limit.