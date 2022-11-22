Report: Matthew Stafford Reenters Concussion Protocol Ahead of Rams vs. Chiefs

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed in the concussion protocol ahead of the team's upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Injuries have been a concern with Stafford this season, as he previously missed time with a concussion and was then evaluated for another one when he exited a Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

This year has been a far cry from the last one for both the quarterback and the Rams as a whole. Los Angeles is sitting in last place in the NFC West at 3-7 and looks nothing like the team that won the Super Bowl last season.

Stafford has completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

John Wolford started against the Arizona Cardinals when the starter was sidelined, but he missed that Saints loss because of a neck injury. That left the offense in Bryce Perkins' hands, and he was unable to lead the Rams to a comeback win over New Orleans.

If Stafford is out, the Rams will likely turn to Wolford if the latter is available. If he isn't, look for Perkins to play again.