Report: Rams' Matthew Stafford Out Week 10 with Concussion Barring 'Drastic Change'

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford appears unlikely to play on Sunday as he continues to recover from a concussion.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, John Wolford is set to start against the Arizona Cardinals barring a "drastic change" with Stafford.

Fowler also noted Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will test his hamstring injury in pregame warm-ups but also may not play.

Stafford, 34, has had a tough 2022 campaign after leading the Rams to a Super Bowl title last season, throwing for just 1,928 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 68.4 percent of his passes. The Rams are 3-5 and in a fight to return to the postseason.

The veteran quarterback has largely stayed healthy this campaign, though he was put in the concussion protocol after the team's Week 9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is officially listed as questionable.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters he didn't have an indication Stafford might have suffered a concussion during that game, but the medical staff spoke to the quarterback after the contest and "then what they ascertained as a result of those questions made them feel like, 'Hey, the appropriate thing for the person and the player in this instance is to put him in the protocol.'"

"Whether or not that means he has a concussion or not isn't for me to truly understand," McVay added. "But there's the necessary steps that we need to take."

Wolford has served as a backup quarterback in Los Angeles since the 2020 season.

"John's a guy that when he's been in these situations, he's stepped in and done a really good job," McVay told reporters after Stafford had been placed in the concussion protocol. "And it wasn't too long ago that he had to come in in a game that we had to have to be able to get into the playoffs and he performed incredibly well."

That game came in January 2021, when Wolford took over for the injured Jared Goff in Week 17 and led the Rams to an 18-7 win over the Cardinals, throwing for 231 yards and an interception.

The Rams are hosting the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.