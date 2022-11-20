Zach Wilson Mocked as Worst Starting QB in NFL as Jets Lose to Patriots on PR TD

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The start of Sunday's matchup between the New York Jets and New England Patriots was delayed for 10 minutes because of technical difficulties. Not that Zach Wilson and the Jets offense ever really started playing.

Wilson was horrendous in Sunday's 10-3 loss against the Patriots, finishing 9-of-22 for 77 yards while taking four sacks. To put those numbers in perspective, Braden Mann punted 10 times for the team.

That's right, the Jets punted more times than Wilson completed passes. And NFL Twitter absolutely hammered him for the performance after the contest:

Wilson wasn't alone in being dreadful Sunday—this was a rough game all around on the offensive side of the ball. The game-winning play was Marcus Jones' 84-yard touchdown return after a Jets punt, with just five seconds remaining.

How ugly was this game?

It started 10 mintes late. Those technical difficulties led to a single-camera broadcast. At one point, there were punts on three straight plays. There were 17 punts in total. The Jets had just two yards of total offense in the second half (yes, you read that correctly). Patriots kicker Nick Folk missed two field-goal attempts. Mac Jones wasn't horrible (23-of-27 for 246 yards) but he was also sacked six times.

This was the Star Wars Holiday Special of offensive football. The Britta-Perry-saying-"bagel" of quarterback play. The paper-cut-between-your-fingers of viewing experiences.

If there was a Hall of Infamy in an adjacent town to Canton, a plaque commemorating this Wilson performance would greet you at the door. Jones should be given a Presidential Medal of Freedom for scoring a touchdown on his punt return and preventing this monstrosity from going to overtime.

It should be noted that both defenses were excellent, though given Wilson's play and the Patriots' inability to capitalize on numerous golden opportunities, complimenting either defense feels a bit like heaping praise on an adult for spelling their own name correctly.

The Patriots (6-4) will take the win, a huge AFC East matchup with legitimate playoff stakes. But the Jets, also 6-4, have to be questioning whether their own postseason aspirations will ultimately be dashed by the ongoing struggles of Wilson.