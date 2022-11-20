X

    Zach Wilson Mocked as Worst Starting QB in NFL as Jets Lose to Patriots on PR TD

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 20, 2022

    FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 20: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    The start of Sunday's matchup between the New York Jets and New England Patriots was delayed for 10 minutes because of technical difficulties. Not that Zach Wilson and the Jets offense ever really started playing.

    Wilson was horrendous in Sunday's 10-3 loss against the Patriots, finishing 9-of-22 for 77 yards while taking four sacks. To put those numbers in perspective, Braden Mann punted 10 times for the team.

    That's right, the Jets punted more times than Wilson completed passes. And NFL Twitter absolutely hammered him for the performance after the contest:

    Tashan Reed @tashanreed

    Is Zach Wilson... the worst starting QB in the league?

    Zack Rosenblatt @ZackBlatt

    Zach Wilson just has no clue what he's doing out there. It's hard to watch.

    Tyler @TylerFFCreator

    I've seen enough from Zach Wilson. The Jets can either sink themselves further into despair by trying to fix him or they can do what they can to bring in a competent quarterback. He is horrible. Period.

    Will Gavin @WillGav

    Zach Wilson's decision making is absolutely dire.

    Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman

    Zach Wilson should've had like 2-3 INTs today but they got dropped time after time.

    Davis Mattek @DavisMattek

    I am ready to call it on Zach Wilson. The very minimal flashes are not worth the 80-90% abysmal failure.

    Marcel Louis-Jacques @Marcel_LJ

    The Jets making the playoffs in spite of Zach Wilson would be possibly the most impressive team feat in recent memory

    matt @sponhourm

    Zach Wilson has till the end of the season to turn it around or we might have to call it

    Robin Lundberg @robinlundberg

    I expect every Zach Wilson throw to be intercepted.

    Matt Verderame @MattVerderame

    I'm not sure Zach Wilson is even a decent backup QB

    Dan Hanzus @DanHanzus

    Zach Wilson jittery in pocket, late on reads and throws. Ticking time bomb.

    Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt

    Remember when Zach Wilson and Mac Jones were the futures of those franchises?

    Ralph D. Russo @ralphDrussoAP

    I feel like the Jets could play all day not score a touchdown.

    Dan Hanzus @DanHanzus

    I know it makes sense to give Zach Wilson this full season. I know this. But the rest of this team is so ready to make a charge. It's tough.

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Jets Patriots has been a master class in coaching like you don’t trust your quarterback

    Wilson wasn't alone in being dreadful Sunday—this was a rough game all around on the offensive side of the ball. The game-winning play was Marcus Jones' 84-yard touchdown return after a Jets punt, with just five seconds remaining.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    PATRIOTS SCORE OFF THE PUNT RETURN 🤯😱<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/uWP9gY9noS">pic.twitter.com/uWP9gY9noS</a>

    How ugly was this game?

    It started 10 mintes late. Those technical difficulties led to a single-camera broadcast. At one point, there were punts on three straight plays. There were 17 punts in total. The Jets had just two yards of total offense in the second half (yes, you read that correctly). Patriots kicker Nick Folk missed two field-goal attempts. Mac Jones wasn't horrible (23-of-27 for 246 yards) but he was also sacked six times.

    Logan Reever @loganreever

    CBS only has one camera operating for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>. Feels like watching a high school football stream

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Quite a sequence in the Patriots-Jets game: <br><br>The Jets punted, but were called for a penalty. Re-kick.<br><br>The Jets punted, then the Patriots were called for a penalty. Re-kick.<br><br>The Jets punted, then they were called for a penalty. It was picked up. <br><br>Patriots' ball.

    This was the Star Wars Holiday Special of offensive football. The Britta-Perry-saying-"bagel" of quarterback play. The paper-cut-between-your-fingers of viewing experiences.

    Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 @Safid_Deen

    Kevin Harlan gotta be bored as hell calling this Jets-Patriots game after working so many Dolphins games this season.

    Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

    Kevin Harlan is making it sound like exciting things are happening in this Patriots-Jets game. He should submit this tape in his next contract negotiations.

    Chad Graff @ChadGraff

    At what point does this Patriots-Jets game go from boring bad to fun bad?

    Josh Norris @JoshNorris

    Jets - Patriots is the worst

    Sammy P @spshoot

    Mac Jones stinks. <br>Zach Wilson stinks. <br>This game stinks. <br>The end.

    Jared Tokarz @JaredNFLDraft

    Patriots vs. Jets is such a pillow fight

    If there was a Hall of Infamy in an adjacent town to Canton, a plaque commemorating this Wilson performance would greet you at the door. Jones should be given a Presidential Medal of Freedom for scoring a touchdown on his punt return and preventing this monstrosity from going to overtime.

    It should be noted that both defenses were excellent, though given Wilson's play and the Patriots' inability to capitalize on numerous golden opportunities, complimenting either defense feels a bit like heaping praise on an adult for spelling their own name correctly.

    The Patriots (6-4) will take the win, a huge AFC East matchup with legitimate playoff stakes. But the Jets, also 6-4, have to be questioning whether their own postseason aspirations will ultimately be dashed by the ongoing struggles of Wilson.

