Jason David Frank, Former 'Power Rangers' Star and MMA Fighter, Dies at 49

Jason David Frank, Former 'Power Rangers' Star and MMA Fighter, Dies at 49November 20, 2022
Former Power Rangers actor and MMA fighter Jason David Frank died Sunday. He was 49.
TMZ Sports reported that the cause of death was suicide.
"Can’t believe it... RIP Jason David Frank," his former Power Rangers costar, Walter E. Jones, wrote on Instagram. "My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family."
"Can't believe this... Cried all night. Heartbroken yet again," another former costar, Blake Foster, added. "Lost my hero, our leader, my friend and an icon. Life really sucks man."
Goldenboy @GoldenboyFTW
Rest in peace to a legend and a significant part of my childhood.<br><br>His passion for Power Rangers continued to keep me engaged with the franchise series after series even after all these years.<br><br>My heart goes out to his family going through this difficult time. <a href="https://t.co/hoXYqXOMcl">https://t.co/hoXYqXOMcl</a>
Liana Ruppert @DirtyEffinHippy
Jason David Frank was a hero to a lot of us growing up and he was a really good friend. I’m so gutted to learn that he took his own life… I hate that I understand and I hate that we still feel so alone. Rest in peace, brother 😔 May you find the quiet you are searching for.
Frank played the Green Ranger and later the White Ranger during his time on the show, primarily in the first three seasons, though he went on to make a number of Power Rangers cameos throughout the years.
He was also briefly an MMA fighter between 2008-10. He went 4-0 in his amateur career and 1-0 professionally, defeating Jose Roberto Vasquez by submission in 2010 during Texas Cage Fighting: Puro Combate 1.
"Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being," Frank's representative told TMZ. "He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed."