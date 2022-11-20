Deion Sanders, Jackson State Go Undefeated in Regular Season for 1st Time in History

Aron Smith/Jackson State via Getty Images

The Jackson State football team has gone undefeated in the regular season for the first time in school history after defeating Alcorn State 24-13 on Saturday.

Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback and returner Deion Sanders leads the Tigers in his third season running the program. The year before his arrival, the Tigers went 4-8 in 2019.

They went 4-3 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season before improving to 11-2 with a SWAC title in 2021. The Tigers fell to MEAC champions South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl.

Jackson State's team is stocked with stars, starting with Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who threw 32 touchdown passes. Running back Sy'veon Wilkerson surpassed 1,000 rushing yards. Aubrey Miller Jr. led the team in tackles with 101. They lead a deep and talented roster well-deserving of its No. 10 spot in the Division I-FCS poll.

Should the Tigers win SWAC conference championship on Dec. 3, they'll earn the right to play MEAC champion North Carolina Central at the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17.