Karim Benzema Out for France in 2022 Men's World Cup Because of Thigh Injury

Glenn Gervot/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Real Madrid and France forward Karim Benzema has been ruled out for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar because of a thigh injury, per Le Parisien.

The news comes after Benzema was ruled out for France's first group stage match against Australia on Tuesday. Le Parisien previously reported there was doubt about his participation for the remainder of the competition.

