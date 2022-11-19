X

    Karim Benzema Out for France in 2022 Men's World Cup Because of Thigh Injury

    Erin WalshNovember 19, 2022

    CLAIRE FONTAINE - NOVEMBER 15 : Karim Benzema is warming up during the 2nd training of the French Soccer National Team prior to the departure for the Soccer World Cup 2022, at the Centre National du Football, Clairefontaine in Yvelines, France. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Glenn Gervot/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Real Madrid and France forward Karim Benzema has been ruled out for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar because of a thigh injury, per Le Parisien.

    The news comes after Benzema was ruled out for France's first group stage match against Australia on Tuesday. Le Parisien previously reported there was doubt about his participation for the remainder of the competition.

