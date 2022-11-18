Rams' Jalen Ramsey Says 'Whoever Is in Front of Me Is Easier Than Davante Adams'

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans each traded their No. 1 wide receiver this past offseason, which is a welcome development for any cornerback preparing to face them.

Just ask Jalen Ramsey.

"It changes everything," the Los Angeles Rams cornerback said during Amazon Prime Video's alternate broadcast of Thursday Night Football when asked what is different about preparing for the Packers without Davante Adams. "Whoever is in front of me is easier than Davante Adams."

Ramsey was one of the guests on the alternate broadcast of the game between the Titans and Packers that was stylized as an episode of The Shop with LeBron James.

It was similar to ESPN's Manningcast on Monday nights, and the first airing included appearances from Ramsey, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, and actors Rob Lowe and Jamie Foxx with James and business partner Maverick Carter serving as de facto hosts.

It's hard to argue with Ramsey's assessment considering Adams is arguably the best wide receiver in the league with a resume that includes five Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro nods.

While Christian Watson has emerged of late, Green Bay desperately missed Adams at times on the way to a 4-6 start. Adams' Las Vegas Raiders have had an even worse time this season, though, considering they are sitting in last place in the AFC West at 2-7.