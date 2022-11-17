Former Broncos OT: Russell Wilson Is Using Seahawks Audibles 'That Guys Don't Know'

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus provided one reason why Russell Wilson might be struggling so much in his first season with the team.

On 92.5 FM Altitude Sports Radio Denver, Polumbus reported Wilson is already having disagreements with head coach Nathaniel Hackett about the play-calling. The nine-time Pro Bowler is also becoming more frustrated with the situation.

"Russell is losing his mind out there," Polumbus said. "He's at the line of scrimmage using audibles from the Seahawks. The guys don't know what the audibles are. He's using codewords that guys don't know what the codewords are."

