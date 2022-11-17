World Cup 2022 Predictions: Projecting Winners for Every Group

0 of 8

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

The 2022 FIFA World Cup draw produced an easy path to the knockout round for some of the world's top teams, but others will be forced to grind out results at the start of their journeys in Qatar.

Brazil and Argentina are among the group favorites that should easily make it into the round of 16. The Netherlands could be put in that mix as well.

France, who won the 2018 World Cup, Spain, Germany, Portugal and a few others will need to be at their best right away to avoid an early let down.

France has a dangerous Denmark side in its group. Spain and Germany are paired with each other. Portugal might be in the toughest group of them all alongside Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana.

Some of the group winners are easy to predict because of the gaps in talent between the top teams and their group stage foes. Others could feature a surprise team advancing to the knockout round. After all, this is the tournament where Italy, Spain and Germany dropped out in the group stage in 2010, 2014 and 2018 respectively after winning the previous version of the competition.