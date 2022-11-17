Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk, Matt Cardona and More

1 of 4

After reporting CM Punk and AEW discussed a contract buyout following the post-show brawl between the Chicago native and The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio noted that there are those in WWE who absolutely do not want the former world champion back in the company.

Unfortunately for them, they are neither WWE Creative nor in a position to make that decision so it may happen regardless.

Punk achieved his greatest success in WWE, holding the company's top title for over a year and rising from midcard fan favorite to legitimate main event attraction. He was one of the most beloved Superstars in the business during his run with the company and managed to work with every major name there, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar and The Rock.

He has built up the equity with fans and, depending on whose side you take in the fight that brought about the conclusion of his AEW run, he would almost certainly receive a huge ovation upon his return to the company.

How he would be received in the locker room, however, is another question entirely.

Considering the professionalism in the AEW locker room was one of his most prominent complaints during his now-infamous media scrum, perhaps returning to the WWE setting would better suit what he is looking for at this point in his career.

