Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk, Matt Cardona and More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk, Matt Cardona and MoreNovember 17, 2022
Almost three months since the All Out pay-per-view that effectively ended his run with All Elite Wrestling, CM Punk remains in the headlines, this time for a potential return to WWE.
While fans would be receptive and WWE would likely do big business upon his comeback, it appears not everyone would be overly enthusiastic about The Straight Edge Superstar's potential comeback.
That topic headlines a collection of wrestling rumors that also also includes updates on WWE's WarGames matches and the latest on the potential returns of Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green.
Backstage Reception to Idea of CM Punk Returning to WWE
After reporting CM Punk and AEW discussed a contract buyout following the post-show brawl between the Chicago native and The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio noted that there are those in WWE who absolutely do not want the former world champion back in the company.
Unfortunately for them, they are neither WWE Creative nor in a position to make that decision so it may happen regardless.
Punk achieved his greatest success in WWE, holding the company's top title for over a year and rising from midcard fan favorite to legitimate main event attraction. He was one of the most beloved Superstars in the business during his run with the company and managed to work with every major name there, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar and The Rock.
He has built up the equity with fans and, depending on whose side you take in the fight that brought about the conclusion of his AEW run, he would almost certainly receive a huge ovation upon his return to the company.
How he would be received in the locker room, however, is another question entirely.
Considering the professionalism in the AEW locker room was one of his most prominent complaints during his now-infamous media scrum, perhaps returning to the WWE setting would better suit what he is looking for at this point in his career.
Update on Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green Returning to WWE
WrestleVotes told Give Me Sport that Triple H would "100-percent" bring Matt Cardona back to WWE, appreciating his passion for pro wrestling and the fact that he does not shy away from growing up a fan:
"I've heard because he's done on the indies that Hunter is a fan of his. Cardona is not shy about being a lifelong fan and Hunter likes people that don’t shy away from growing up in this business. Hunter would 100% take Matt Cardona back, but I don’t know if that offer has been extended."
Cardona would not come alone, though, as company officials are also high on his wife, Chelsea Green. In particular, the report stated, Shawn Michaels is a big fan of hers.
Cardona and Green have spent the last year building the reputation for themselves as one of the hardest-working, most hated acts in independent professional wrestling.
Great heels throughout their run in Game Changer Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, it is no wonder they would capture the attention of Triple H and Co. in regards to a potential return to the top promotion in the industry.
"Zack Ryder is dead. Long live Matt Cardona!" the former intercontinental and tag team champion posted on Twitter, suggesting any return would be under his given name and as the persona he popularized on his own.
That may be best for all involved given the manner in which the Ryder character had been so poorly mismanaged during his last run.
Kevin Owens Originally Slated for WarGames...
Meltzer also reported Kevin Owens was set to play a key role in the Survivor Series War Games PPV before an injury suffered at a WWE live event put a halt to those plans.
Presumably, KO would have joined The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre in battle against The Bloodline's Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn.
Now, WWE's creative plans are up in the air, with no obvious Superstar primed to step in and fill the gap. Does that leave Triple H to turn to someone like Brock Lesnar, who the company routinely leans on to help prop up star power?
Might he shift focus to the Raw brand and pull someone like Seth Rollins, whose history with Reigns is well-documented?
If nothing else, it has created a sort of intrigue that may not have otherwise existed, unfortunate as it may be for Owens.
Hopefully, The Prizefighter can recover in time for the Road to WrestleMania, where he will look to follow up his match with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin with something of significance.
...and So Was Candice LeRae
A busy week for Meltzer concluded with the revelation that Candice LeRae was also earmarked for an appearance in WarGames, but the absence of an announcement to this point suggests she may be injured and unable to compete.
It would be a major disappointment for the 37-year-old, who is one of the best workers on the women's roster and has played key roles in previous WarGames bouts in NXT.
Creative seemed to suggest she would be involved in the ongoing battle between Raw babyfaces and Damage CTRL, but she has not appeared on the company's flagship since an October 17 loss with Bianca Belair to WWE women's tag team champs Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.
Unlike the scenario with Owens on the men's side, there are any number of women who can step in a provide a spark to the match if LeRae is unable to compete.
Becky Lynch suffered a shoulder injury that halted the return of her "The Man" persona. If able, she would make a newsworthy replacement, as would either Naomi or Sasha Banks, should they make their way back to WWE television.