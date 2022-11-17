World Cup Favorites 2022: Contenders and Updated Group Odds for Top Squads

0 of 3

AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File

Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and many other world soccer stars are gearing up for the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The three men's soccer superstars are expected to play at least four or five games in the Middle East over the next four weeks.

Brazil enters the competition as the favorite to win the competition. The Seleção should get off to a strong start in the group stage against two familiar foes and one of the weaker teams in the 32-nation field.

Messi and Argentina are also expected to land first place in Group C ahead of Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

Mbappé and France begin their title defense against Australia in Group D, and Les Bleus' biggest challenge will come in the second group game against Denmark.

Getting out of the group stage is the first goal for every team entered in the World Cup, and for those three countries, it is expected to be the start of a lengthy tournament in Qatar.