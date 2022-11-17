World Cup Favorites 2022: Contenders and Updated Group Odds for Top Squads

World Cup Favorites 2022: Contenders and Updated Group Odds for Top SquadsNovember 17, 2022
Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and many other world soccer stars are gearing up for the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The three men's soccer superstars are expected to play at least four or five games in the Middle East over the next four weeks.
Brazil enters the competition as the favorite to win the competition. The Seleção should get off to a strong start in the group stage against two familiar foes and one of the weaker teams in the 32-nation field.
Messi and Argentina are also expected to land first place in Group C ahead of Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia.
Mbappé and France begin their title defense against Australia in Group D, and Les Bleus' biggest challenge will come in the second group game against Denmark.
Getting out of the group stage is the first goal for every team entered in the World Cup, and for those three countries, it is expected to be the start of a lengthy tournament in Qatar.
Brazil Odds
Brazil is the pre-tournament favorite to win the World Cup at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The South American side boasts some of the best attacking talents in the world, including Neymar, Richarlison and Antony.
The Seleção qualified for the World Cup in dominant fashion, scoring 40 goals and conceding just five. They topped CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying by six points over Argentina.
Brazil has rarely stumbled during the group stage at recent World Cups. It has made the quarterfinal round in six of the last seven tournaments. The South American side won the trophy in 1994 and 2002, landed in the final in 1998 and qualified for the semifinals in 2014.
The Seleção have the lowest odds of any team to win their group. They are listed at -300 to top Group G, which also features Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon.
Brazil earned seven points in the group phase in 2018, when it also played against Switzerland and Serbia. Costa Rica was the other team in the group that year.
Neymar and Co. also have the lowest odds to win every game in group play. They are listed at +160 for that prop bet.
Perhaps the most fascinating bet involving Brazil is its team total in goals. The over/under is set for 9.5. The team netted eight goals in five matches in Russia in 2018, five of which came in group play.
You could bet on Brazil to not get out of the group stage at +600, but that seems unlikely given the team's history in the tournament.
Argentina Odds
Lionel Messi and Argentina carry the second-lowest odds to win the World Cup at +550.
The team finished second behind Brazil in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying with 39 points. It scored 27 goals and conceded just eight while competing for the top spot.
Just like its South American rival, the Albiceleste have been consistent with getting out of the group stage at the World Cup.
Argentina has advanced beyond the opening round at each of the last four tournaments. It qualified for the final in 2014 and made the quarterfinals in 2006 and 2010. France knocked out the South Americans in the round of 16 in 2018.
The trip to Qatar carries more significance for Argentina because it is likely to be Lionel Messi's last World Cup. The 35-year-old has achieved everything in his illustrious career except winning this trophy.
While we will make the story about Messi, there are plenty of other stars—such as Ángel Di María and Lautaro Martínez—who could drive the Albiceleste into the knockout round.
Argentina is listed at +185 to win all of its group games, -250 to win Group C, and -1600 to advance out of the group.
Mexico and Poland will be its top competition in Group C, while Saudi Arabia is expected to be one of the worst squads in the tournament.
Mexico has advanced to the knockout phase in each of the last three World Cups, but Poland has not made it out of the group stage in four of its last five major tournaments.
Argentina is the clear favorite to win Group C and a first-place finish should help the team avoid France in the round of 16.
France Odds
France is likely hoping it does not see Argentina again in the round of 16.
Les Bleus could face off with the South Americans if they finish first in Group D and they are second in Group C, or vice versa.
France has a more difficult path to top its group than Brazil and Argentina because it is paired with Denmark in Group D.
The defending champion sits at -225 to win Group D and -1400 to advance to the knockout phase.
Kylian Mbappé and Co. will face a tough test from the Danes, which beat the French twice in the UEFA Nations League earlier this year.
Those defeats could serve as motivation for France to get payback in Qatar. Les Bleus are a +100 favorite for their match with Denmark on November 26.
France will be expected to win its other two group games against Australia and Tunisia. It is a -400 favorite to beat the Socceroos in its opening match on November 22.
A group-stage exit, which is listed at +600, seems unlikely for Didier Deschamps' team. The goal will be to win Group D and hopefully avoid Argentina until the final.
Other contenders will stand in France's way, but its ideal path starts with a group win and enacting some revenge on Denmark.
