Lionel Messi Addresses Future, Retirement: 'Don’t Think I’ll Play for Much Longer'

Lionel Messi is heading into his fifth World Cup with Argentina, but his playing career could soon be coming to an end.

"I don't think I will play for much longer," he told Ezequiel Lavezzi, via Connell Edgar-Jones of Barca Universal.

The 35-year-old is amid an outstanding season with Paris Saint-Germain, tallying seven goals with 10 assists in 13 league matches, adding four goals with four assists in Champions League action.

PSG currently sits on top of the Ligue 1 table and has advanced to the Round of 16 in Champions League.

The World Cup will also provide a chance to add to his trophy case after helping Argentina win the Copa América last season. The team was a runner-up at the 2014 World Cup and it's a top contender to take home the title in Qatar.

Despite the recent success, Messi's future remains in doubt with his PSG contract up at the end of the season.

There have been reports about a potential move to MLS, with Inter Miami having "increasing confidence" a deal will be completed, per David Ornstein of The Athletic. Barcelona president Joan Laporta has also kept the door open for a move back to Camp Nou next year.

Even with the opportunities, it seems Messi already has his sights on retirement.

Of course, the superstar could still remain involved in the sport in some way.

"I love football," Messi said. "Surely, I will work on something related to it. I have done it all my life."

If he doesn't want to coach, one option could be following in the path of David Beckham, who is now the president and co-owner of Inter Miami.