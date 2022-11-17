XFL Draft 2022 Results: Complete Rosters for Every Team After Day 1

Cooper Neill/XFL via Getty Images

Day 1 of the XFL draft is complete after the league's eight teams took turns in a snake format to choose 352 players over 44 rounds.

This draft was broken down by position. The first 11 rounds consisted of offensive skill-position players (minus quarterbacks). Defensive backs went in the next 11 rounds.

The defensive front seven then took its turn from Rounds 23-33. Finally, the offensive line took centerstage to round out the day.

The third iteration of the XFL will kick off on Saturday, February 18. Like the last two versions of the league, there will be eight teams.

For this year, they are the Arlington Renegades, DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis BattleHawks and Vegas Vipers.

You can find each team's roster thus far by clicking on this link from XFL.com, heading to the "Team" section and finding who you're looking for through the dropdown menu. There's also a running list here from Kevin Skiver of Sporting News.

The eight XFL head coaches pre-selected their quarterbacks before the draft, so signal-callers were not involved in Wednesday's process. They were announced on Quarterback Selection Show, which aired Tuesday on XFL.com.

Ari Meirov relayed the list of names from the XFL.

Notable names at quarterback include A.J. McCarron, who spent six seasons in the NFL (primarily as a backup) for the Cincinnati Bengals, Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans. McCarron also signed with the Atlanta Falcons for the 2021 season, but he suffered a torn ACL during the preseason that ended his campaign.

In 17 games (four starts), the 32-year-old completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 1,173 yards (6.7 yards per attempt), six touchdowns and three interceptions.

McCarron was Alabama's starter at quarterback when the Crimson Tide won back-to-back national titles in 2011 and 2012. He'll suit up for the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Luis Perez is back in the XFL after previously playing for the New York Guardians in 2020. He most recently led the USFL's New Jersey Generals to a 9-1 record and a playoff appearance. Perez starred by completing 71.7 percent of his passes for 1,200 yards, nine touchdowns and just one interception. He then joined the Los Angeles Rams for training camp but was waived in August. Perez will play for the Vegas Vipers.

Former James Madison star Ben DiNucci is also in. He most recently spent time with the Dallas Cowboys and made one start in 2020, completing 21-of-40 passes for 180 yards in a 23-9 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent the 2021 season on Dallas' practice squad and training camp with the team this year before being waived.

Day 2 of the draft will consist of the eight teams choosing their kickers, punters and long snappers. That will then be "followed by open selections for all available positions," a process that teams can opt out of if they so choose.

There will also be a supplemental draft in early 2023 for anyone currently under contract with another professional sports league.