Ranking the 5 Best and Worst Lineups In the NBA

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

One of the main tasks for every NBA team during the regular season is testing out which lineup combinations work best. Playoff hopefuls need to know which units optimize their chances to win when the games matter most, and rebuilders search for groups that have the chemistry and complementary skills that could eventually get them back to relevance.

There are plenty of ways to assess the quality of a lineup, but we'll keep things relatively simple by using net rating, a measure of how many points per 100 possessions better or worse a lineup performs than the competition.

Volume matters, so we'll exclude any five-man combos that have played fewer than 210 non-garbage-time possessions together. We'll also note anything that seems fishy or unsustainable about each lineup's statistical profile.

For example, the Cleveland Cavaliers' most-used fivesome will not continue to get so badly outscored over the balance of the 2022-23 season. But this is a measure of how lineups have performed so far, and there will be no escaping the numbers for rankings purposes.

Oh, and one last thing, lest any particular fanbase exults or panics based on these results.

/Climbs to mountaintop, raises bullhorn to sky: IT'S STILL EARLY!!!