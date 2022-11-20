Report: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase 'Has a Chance to Play' vs. Titans amid Injury Rehab

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase could return to the team ahead of its Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported Chase is off crutches and "actually has a chance to play" next week.

In his second NFL season, the 22-year-old has missed two games already due to a hip injury, and Sunday's clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be his third straight absence. He was initially injured in a Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints and attempted to play through the ailment but aggravated it a week later.

The Bengals never placed the LSU product on injured reserve, which would have kept him out a minimum of four games.

Chase is one of the most dynamic receivers in football, compiling 47 receptions for 605 yards and six touchdowns in seven games played this season. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd have been given a more extended role in his absence.