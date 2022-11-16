Christian Pulisic Says He's Ready for Pressure of Playing for USMNT in 2022 World Cup

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic is prepared to handle the weight that comes with being the United States men's national team's biggest star ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Pulisic told ESPN's Jeff Carlisle he's "done a lot of things" in his career but that the World Cup stands out.

"It's something when I was a kid in Pennsylvania growing up, five to 10 years old, that's all I thought about was the World Cup," he said.

The 24-year-old added this opportunity inevitably presents a different challenge:

"All those emotions and stuff that you're not ready for, it always hits you. It hits you, and you feel it. You feel the big moments coming every day. Laying in bed at night, when it gets a day closer, you feel it a little bit more, so that's how it goes.

"I know I can overcome those feelings and bring out hopefully my best work out on the field. So that's the goal."

Pulisic delivered perhaps the most striking image of the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign. He couldn't hide his emotions after a 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago shut the door to Russia on the USMNT.

Ashley Allen/Getty Images

There was also a sense the national team from top to bottom had let Pulisic down. He was a promising young talent excelling at a major European club, Borussia Dortmund, and he wouldn't get to play in the most prestigious tournament in the world.

Although the U.S. is back in the World Cup, whether Pulisic will deliver is another matter.

The Chelsea attacker had five goals in 10 CONCACAF qualifying matches, the most on the team. His club form, on the other hand, has been inconsistent.

Former Blues manager Thomas Tuchel didn't seem to rate Pulisic that highly despite their time together at Dortmund, and the arrival of Graham Potter hasn't changed things much.

Since Potter's first match in charge Sept. 14, only four of Pulisic's 11 appearances have come in a starting capacity. Across all competitions, he has started five games this season with one goal and two assists.

Pulisic played down fears his lack of playing time could adversely impact his performance in Qatar.

"My form's actually been really good in recent weeks, I feel," he said, per Carlisle. "So I've gotten some games in, [I'm] continuing to work there and improving myself there, and honestly, I feel really strong and very good and prepared going into this."

The United States remains heavily dependent on Pulisic to lead the attack. He'll be tasked with creating goal-scoring chances for his teammates and testing the opposition goalkeeper while cutting in from the flank.

The USMNT might have a difficult time if he's not at his best in the World Cup.