Rams' Cooper Kupp to Undergo Surgery on Ankle Injury; WR Will Be Placed on IR

Harry How/Getty Images

Things keep getting worse for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, who will be without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp for at least the next four games.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that Kupp will be placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain that requires surgery.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Kupp's prognosis "doesn't sound good."

The injury occurred during the Rams' 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. After Kupp attempted to catch a pass from quarterback John Wolford in the fourth quarter, he grabbed his ankle.

After being helped to the bench by the team's medical staff, Kupp sat out for the remainder of the game.

Kupp originally injured his ankle on Oct. 30 in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He missed one practice and was limited in another leading up to the Rams' next game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he played well with 127 yards and one touchdown on nine catches.

The move to injured reserve means Kupp won't be eligible to play until Dec. 19. Depending on how things go for the Rams in the next four weeks, they may not look to rush him back on the field.

Kupp has been one of the few bright spots for the Rams so far this season. He has 75 receptions, 812 yards and six touchdowns in nine games. The rest of the team has combined for 146 receptions, 1,337 yards and three touchdowns.

The Rams have lost three straight and five of their past six games. They are currently in last place in the NFC West with a 3-6 record and trail the 49ers by two games for the final playoff spot in the conference.