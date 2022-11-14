Mark Davis: Josh McDaniels 'Doing a Fantastic Job' Despite Raiders' 2-7 Record

Sam Morris/Getty Images

To hear Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis tell it, head coach Josh McDaniels may be around for the entirety of the four-year contract he signed with the team ahead of the 2022 campaign.

"As far as Josh goes, I have no issues," Davis said, per Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I'm getting to know him a lot better. When you sign someone to a contract, don't you expect him to fulfill the contract?"

The Raiders are 2-7, but Davis said the head coach is "doing a fantastic job. That's why I hired him. We did an exhaustive search and found the person we believe is going to bring the Raiders to greatness."

Jeff Howe of The Athletic noted that McDaniels has nothing to worry about this year:

There is something to be said about giving a new head coach time to build relationships with his players and to promote continuity, but Las Vegas is arguably the most disappointing team in the league at this point.

It made the playoffs a season ago and proceeded to add star wide receiver Davante Adams, elevating expectations even in a loaded AFC West division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson quarterbacking the three other teams.

Rather than living up to those expectations, the Raiders have lost three in a row and essentially fallen out of the playoff race with nearly half the season remaining. Things might not get much better in the immediate future either with four of the next six on the road.

They also still play contenders in the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

But Davis is keeping his eye on the bigger picture.

"Life isn't static," he said. "It's fluid. You want to win at the end of the year and be the one holding the trophy. Obviously, we're not there yet. I know it's frustrating for the fanbase. I feel for them. I'm a fan as well."

McDaniels may have the vote of confidence, but his track record as a head coach isn't exactly inspiring. He led the Broncos for two seasons in 2009 and 2010 and posted an 11-17 record, which is a far cry from the success he found as an offensive coordinator on Bill Belichick's staff with the Patriots.

For now, the Raiders are practicing patience. But they would surely like to see the wins start to add up at some point.