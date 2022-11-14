Canelo Alvarez Targets May Return from Wrist Injury, Eyes Dmitry Bivol Rematch Fight

AP Photo/John Locher

Canelo Alvarez doesn't believe his wrist surgery will disrupt his usual fight calendar.

"My scars are already closed. I'm doing my therapy very well, so I think it won't stop me so much," he said to bet365 (via Matt Astbury of DAZN News). "My fights are always in May or September. I think I'll be ready for May again."

Alvarez added he'd like to avenge his loss to Dmitry Bivol from earlier this year.

The 32-year-old won a unanimous decision over Gennady Golovkin in September to complete their trilogy.

The victory came at a cost. Alvarez confirmed he had a wrist injury leading into the fight, which was made worse in the ring. He initially indicated he might be headed for a long layoff to allow himself to fully recover.

The undisputed super middleweight champion told bet365 his rehab has been ahead of schedule, though, so he may not ultimately have his schedule disrupted too much.

Whether it's in May or later into the summer, a return bout with Bivol is the most logical path for Alvarez.

Bivol scored a decisive win and was the stronger of the two fighters when he met Canelo the first time around. It was only Alvarez's second defeat as a professional, so naturally he'd like to set the record straight if presented with the right opportunity.

Availability shouldn't be an issue with Bivol, either. The unbeaten Russian beat Gilberto Ramirez on Nov. 5 and doesn't have anything locked in for 2023 yet.