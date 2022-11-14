Nick Bosa, 49ers Defense Praised by NFL Twitter in Win Over Justin Herbert, Chargers

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are not the type of team that will light up the scoreboard, so it's imperative that the defense plays at an elite level for the team to be successful.

The 49ers defense did just that in a 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. The Chargers were limited to 238 yards of total offense and failed to score any points in the second half.

San Francisco was led by a dominant showing from star defensive end Nick Bosa, who finished with four tackles, a sack and three tackles for loss. Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw tied for the team lead with seven tackles apiece. Jordan Willis and Charles Omenihu also registered a sack. Talanoa Hufanga sealed the game with an interception on Los Angeles' final drive.

NFL Twitter was impressed with what it saw from Bosa and the rest of the San Francisco defense on Sunday:

Since allowing a 44-point outburst by the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 7 loss, the 49ers have held their opponents to under 20 points in each of their last two games. San Francisco will need to continue playing at a high level as the push for the playoffs approaches, and the team will benefit from not having a true road game in the next four weeks.

The 49ers will look to keep the momentum going when they take on the Arizona Cardinals next week in Mexico City on Monday Night Football.