    Nick Bosa, 49ers Defense Praised by NFL Twitter in Win Over Justin Herbert, Chargers

    Doric SamNovember 14, 2022

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a tackle during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    The San Francisco 49ers are not the type of team that will light up the scoreboard, so it's imperative that the defense plays at an elite level for the team to be successful.

    The 49ers defense did just that in a 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. The Chargers were limited to 238 yards of total offense and failed to score any points in the second half.

    San Francisco was led by a dominant showing from star defensive end Nick Bosa, who finished with four tackles, a sack and three tackles for loss. Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw tied for the team lead with seven tackles apiece. Jordan Willis and Charles Omenihu also registered a sack. Talanoa Hufanga sealed the game with an interception on Los Angeles' final drive.

    NFL Twitter was impressed with what it saw from Bosa and the rest of the San Francisco defense on Sunday:

    John Chapman @JL_Chapman

    49ers defense delivers again!!!!!

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    49ers' defense: Second-half shutout

    JP Acosta @acosta32_jp

    The Niners defense closes space so quickly

    Shawne Merriman @shawnemerriman

    Don’t leave Nick Bosa one on one

    Rob Lowder @Rob_Lowder

    Nick Bosa starts the drive off with an impressive tackle for loss. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a>

    Niners Nation @NinersNation

    Another punt upcoming. The 49ers' defense continues to do its job.

    Rob Lowder @Rob_Lowder

    Fred Warner gets the third down pressure on Justin Herbert for force the punt. Critical stop there for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> defense.

    David Fucillo @davidfucillo

    That first drive aside, 49ers defense doing everything it can to keep the 49ers in this.

    John Chapman @JL_Chapman

    49ers defense has been amazing after that 1st drive of the game!

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    49ers defense in the second half over their past two games:<br><br>-0 points allowed<br>-52 and 58 yards, respectively, allowed

    Wajahat Ali @WajahatAli

    Niners defense and second half adjustments. Just run out the clock!

    Matt Maiocco @MaioccoNBCS

    Nick Bosa gets a sack on the least-sacked QB in the NFL.

    Bridget Condon @BridgetCondon_

    Nick Bosa sacks Justin Herbert.<br><br>The Bosa’s become the 7th family (since individual sacks were first officially tracked in 1982) to amass 100+ combined sacks in their careers (min. 1.0 sack each)

    Vish Kumaran @VishKumaran

    Nick Bosa always comes through in the biggest moments. What a special football player.

    Marc Adams @49ersCamelot

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> defense has been great in the second half.

    Since allowing a 44-point outburst by the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 7 loss, the 49ers have held their opponents to under 20 points in each of their last two games. San Francisco will need to continue playing at a high level as the push for the playoffs approaches, and the team will benefit from not having a true road game in the next four weeks.

    The 49ers will look to keep the momentum going when they take on the Arizona Cardinals next week in Mexico City on Monday Night Football.

