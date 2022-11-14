Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Ripped by NFL Twitter for 4th-Down Decision in Loss to Packers

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys fell to 6-3 on the season following a 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Dallas couldn't seal the deal after carrying a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The fact the Cowboys got dragged into overtime in the first place was enough to leave fans frustrated. Head coach Mike McCarthy didn't help his cause by turning down the opportunity to kick a go-ahead field goal in the extra frame.

The Cowboys went for it on 4th-and-3 at Green Bay's 35-yard line, and Dak Prescott's pass to Tony Pollard fell incomplete. That allowed Mason Crosby to win the game with a 28-yard field goal after the Packers got the ball and drove it down the field.

Many thought McCarthy was unnecessarily aggressive and cost his team the game.

CeeDee Lamb at least gave Dallas something to take away from this loss. He may have been reading all of those rumors linking the Cowboys with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Lamb hasn't taken the step up many were expecting after the team traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. On Sunday, though, he eclipsed 100 receiving yards—11 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns—for the first time this season, and he may have turned the corner.

The Cowboys stay in the NFC North in Week 11 with the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings on tap. It's a game that could generate extreme reactions.

Beating Minnesota would be the perfect palate cleanser for the Cowboys, and it would allow McCarthy to assert all is well. A defeat, on the other hand, would send the fanbase into a state of panic as all of the excitement created by the team's 6-2 start would go out the window.