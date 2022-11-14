X

    Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Ripped by NFL Twitter for 4th-Down Decision in Loss to Packers

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 14, 2022

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 13: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    The Dallas Cowboys fell to 6-3 on the season following a 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers.

    Dallas couldn't seal the deal after carrying a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

    The fact the Cowboys got dragged into overtime in the first place was enough to leave fans frustrated. Head coach Mike McCarthy didn't help his cause by turning down the opportunity to kick a go-ahead field goal in the extra frame.

    Seth Walder @SethWalder

    This is right on the knife's edge, both in terms of WP effect and difference between breakeven and expected conversion rate.<br><br>I wouldn't crush McCarthy for this. We wouldn't crush a coach if the numbers were reversed and they kicked.

    The Cowboys went for it on 4th-and-3 at Green Bay's 35-yard line, and Dak Prescott's pass to Tony Pollard fell incomplete. That allowed Mason Crosby to win the game with a 28-yard field goal after the Packers got the ball and drove it down the field.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on 4th and 4 on the Packers 35-yard line. <br><br>They did not convert. <a href="https://t.co/8Wg0ChF026">pic.twitter.com/8Wg0ChF026</a>

    Many thought McCarthy was unnecessarily aggressive and cost his team the game.

    Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL

    Mike McCarthy has never met a close game he hasn’t coached desperately to try to lose.

    Donnovan Bennett @donnovanbennett

    Mike McCarthy is going to Mike McCarthy.

    JESSE (With No “i”) @Mr4thAndLong

    WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU DOING KELLEN MOORE &amp; MIKE McCarthy <br>WHYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY

    Josh Augdahl 〽️ @UMFanAugdahl

    Can we talk about how Mike McCarthy is one of the most overrated NFL coaches

    Ashley Nicole Moss @AshNicoleMoss

    if Mike McCarthy is my HC next week, i’m going to LOSE MY MIND! <br><br>KICK THE DAMN FG!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Tyler Greever @Tyler_Greever

    That was a beautiful tribute from Mike McCarthy to his own miscues that ultimately led him to not coaching the Packers anymore. Touching stuff.

    CeeDee Lamb at least gave Dallas something to take away from this loss. He may have been reading all of those rumors linking the Cowboys with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

    Lamb hasn't taken the step up many were expecting after the team traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. On Sunday, though, he eclipsed 100 receiving yards—11 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns—for the first time this season, and he may have turned the corner.

    Ari Alexander @AriA1exander

    CeeDee Lamb gonna end up living up the 88 this season.<br><br>Been a monster today and just toasted Jaire Alexander

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    CeeDee Lamb is starting to take this game over, as he should vs a decimated Green Bay defense. NOW POUR IT ON, 88.

    Bobby Belt @BobbyBeltTX

    This is what you really hope the Dak/CeeDee connection can be.

    Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher

    The CeeDee Lamb game.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    CeeDee Lamb is the youngest player in Cowboys history with 10 catches and 2 rec TD in a game. The previous youngest was Dez Bryant in 2012. It's the 8th instance overall in franchise history. <a href="https://t.co/sGrqqRIMDv">pic.twitter.com/sGrqqRIMDv</a>

    RJ Ochoa @rjochoa

    NUMBER 88 FOR THE DALLAS COWBOYS IS DOMINATING THE GREEN BAY PACKERS AT LAMBEAU FIELD THIS IS THE PROPHECY THAT WAS FORETOLD

    The Cowboys stay in the NFC North in Week 11 with the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings on tap. It's a game that could generate extreme reactions.

    Beating Minnesota would be the perfect palate cleanser for the Cowboys, and it would allow McCarthy to assert all is well. A defeat, on the other hand, would send the fanbase into a state of panic as all of the excitement created by the team's 6-2 start would go out the window.

