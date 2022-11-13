Jeff Saturday Gave Control of Fantasy Team to Eric Decker After Taking Colts HC Job

Jeff Saturday Gave Control of Fantasy Team to Eric Decker After Taking Colts HC JobNovember 13, 2022
When Jeff Saturday was named interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts last week, there were obvious sacrifices he would have to make as he transitioned from an ESPN analyst to NFL coach.
One of those sacrifices was his fantasy football team. CBS reporter Melanie Collins revealed during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders that he gave up control of his fantasy team to former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker:
Field Yates @FieldYates
Great story by <a href="https://twitter.com/Melanie_Collins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Melanie_Collins</a> just now on new Colts head coach Jeff Saturday: Saturday had to relinquish his fantasy football team after becoming a head coach.<br><br>So, Saturday turned to former NFL WR Eric Decker, who will manage Saturday's squad the rest of the way.
There was no word on whether Decker was taking over a team rife with dysfunction as Saturday did with the Colts.
Saturday, who had never coached beyond the high school level, inherited a 3-5-1 squad that didn't have an experienced play-caller on its staff after the firings of head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. Colts owner Jim Irsay's bizarre press conference in which he defended the hiring of Saturday didn't help matters, either.