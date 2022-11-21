Joel Embid to Miss 76ers' Next 2 Games with Injury Diagnosed as Mid-Foot Sprain

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will miss at least the next two games after being diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain, the team announced Monday.

Embiid had 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists in Saturday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sixers forward Georges Niang rolled over his foot midway through the fourth quarter, but Embiid remained in the game afterward.

The Sixers host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday and travel to Charlotte for the second night of a back-to-back Wednesday. Embiid's next chance to play will be Friday night in Orlando.

Injuries have been par for the course throughout Embiid's career. He missed his first two-plus NBA seasons with foot issues and has missed at least 14 games in each of the subsequent six seasons.

While none of those injuries have been catastrophic, the Sixers have learned to live with Embiid's occasional absences due to his spectacular play when he's been on the floor. He's averaging 32.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game this season and is well on his way to his sixth straight All-Star nod.

The Sixers were already without James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris on Saturday, so Embiid's injury leaves head coach Doc Rivers with a skeleton crew for the next few days. Harris is the only one of the Sixers' top four players who will have a chance to play in either of the next two games.

Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell will fill in the center minutes for the Sixers until Embiid returns.