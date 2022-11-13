X

    CFB Twitter Declares Oregon's CFP Chances over After Upset Loss to Washington

    Adam WellsNovember 13, 2022

    EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 12: Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) runs after the catch against Oregon Ducks defensive back Bennett Williams (4) during a PAC-12 conference college football game between the Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks on November 12, 2022 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Pac-12's hopes for the College Football Playoff rest solely on USC after Oregon's 37-34 loss to Washington at Autzen Stadium on Saturday night.

    Peyton Henry's 43-yard field goal with 51 seconds remaining was the difference for the Huskies. It came after Washington gained possession at Oregon's 34-yard line when Noah Whittington lost his footing on a 4th-and-1 play by the Ducks.

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    OH MY 😳<br><br>Ball back with <a href="https://twitter.com/UW_Football?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UW_Football</a> 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/gnosx2t6aS">pic.twitter.com/gnosx2t6aS</a>

    Oregon played that series without star quarterback Bo Nix. He limped off the field during the previous offensive possession. Ty Thompson filled in for one drive, missing on his only pass attempt.

    Nix came back on the field for the final drive to either tie it and force overtime or win with a touchdown. He appeared to complete a 15-yard pass to get the Ducks down to Washington's 23-yard line with one second remaining, but officials flagged Troy Franklin for illegal touching when he stepped out of bounds without being touched before the catch.

    The final play of the game saw Nix's pass skip in front of his intended target well short of the goal line.

    Oregon was ranked No. 6 in the Playoff standings this week, but its second loss of the season will almost certainly end its chances of making the top four.

    Here's what Twitter had to say about the Ducks' playoff chances and head coach Dan Lanning's decision to go for it on fourth down in his own territory in a tie game.

    CFB Twitter Declares Oregon's CFP Chances over After Upset Loss to Washington
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Paolo Uggetti @PaoloUggetti

    felt like a first-time, first-year coach decision there

    Brandon Walker @BFW

    Oregon, the king of late season WTFs, may have just pulled off their biggest WTF ever.

    Kevin Wade @KwadeSays

    For the sake of the conference Lanning needs to light up those refs. <br><br>For the sake of Oregon, the media needs to light up Lanning and that defensive playcalling

    Zach Shaw @_ZachShaw

    With Oregon’s loss, presumably a CFP eliminator, five of next week’s top six CFP ranked teams will be Big Ten or SEC teams.

    Stewart Mandel @slmandel

    I can't comprehend what Dan Lanning just did. Incomprehensible. Could cost his team the Playoff.

    The Hunters🦴🏆 @DawgFan4Life826

    Dan Lanning with his worst HC decision of his short career going for it on 4th down at his own 34 might cost him a playoff spot

    Trey Wallace @TreyWallace_

    What in the Dan Lanning hell is Oregon doing?! <br><br>They fail to convert a 4th down in their own territory

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    Bo Nix was hopping on the sideline asking Dan Lanning to go in. Oregon didn't call timeout and stayed with Thompson. Wow wow wow.

    Alicia de Artola Castillo @PenguinOfTroy

    Dan Lanning owns the loss for going for that 4th down with a backup QB.<br><br>Also, it sucks that the game essentially came down to the most marginal of technical and meaningless penalties.

    There is still the possibility for the Pac-12 to get into the Playoff, but it will require a few things going right over the final three weeks of the regular season. USC entered this week ranked eighth in the Playoff standings.

    Four of the teams ahead of the Trojans play each other in the coming weeks. No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 3 Michigan on Nov. 26. No. 1 Georgia takes on No. 7 LSU in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3.

    Oregon had been rolling since its season-opening loss to Georgia. It entered Saturday having won eight straight games.

    The news isn't all bad for the Ducks. They are still in the driver's seat for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game if they can win their final two regular-season games. Their next test will be a showdown against No. 13 Utah at Autzen Stadium on Nov. 19.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.