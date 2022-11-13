CFB Twitter Declares Oregon's CFP Chances over After Upset Loss to Washington

Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pac-12's hopes for the College Football Playoff rest solely on USC after Oregon's 37-34 loss to Washington at Autzen Stadium on Saturday night.

Peyton Henry's 43-yard field goal with 51 seconds remaining was the difference for the Huskies. It came after Washington gained possession at Oregon's 34-yard line when Noah Whittington lost his footing on a 4th-and-1 play by the Ducks.

Oregon played that series without star quarterback Bo Nix. He limped off the field during the previous offensive possession. Ty Thompson filled in for one drive, missing on his only pass attempt.

Nix came back on the field for the final drive to either tie it and force overtime or win with a touchdown. He appeared to complete a 15-yard pass to get the Ducks down to Washington's 23-yard line with one second remaining, but officials flagged Troy Franklin for illegal touching when he stepped out of bounds without being touched before the catch.

The final play of the game saw Nix's pass skip in front of his intended target well short of the goal line.

Oregon was ranked No. 6 in the Playoff standings this week, but its second loss of the season will almost certainly end its chances of making the top four.

Here's what Twitter had to say about the Ducks' playoff chances and head coach Dan Lanning's decision to go for it on fourth down in his own territory in a tie game.

There is still the possibility for the Pac-12 to get into the Playoff, but it will require a few things going right over the final three weeks of the regular season. USC entered this week ranked eighth in the Playoff standings.

Four of the teams ahead of the Trojans play each other in the coming weeks. No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 3 Michigan on Nov. 26. No. 1 Georgia takes on No. 7 LSU in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3.

Oregon had been rolling since its season-opening loss to Georgia. It entered Saturday having won eight straight games.

The news isn't all bad for the Ducks. They are still in the driver's seat for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game if they can win their final two regular-season games. Their next test will be a showdown against No. 13 Utah at Autzen Stadium on Nov. 19.