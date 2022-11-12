LSU's Harold Perkins Deemed 'Unstoppable,' Draws Von Miller Comp in Win over Arkansas

LSU's Harold Perkins Deemed 'Unstoppable,' Draws Von Miller Comp in Win over ArkansasNovember 12, 2022
A star was born Saturday when LSU freshman linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. amassed four sacks in a 13-10 road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks to keep the No. 7 Tigers in the driver's seat for the SEC West title and a potential College Football Playoff berth.
Perkins' strip sack of quarterback Cade Fortin on Arkansas' final drive sealed the game and helped the Tigers improve to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the SEC.
Perkins' speed and power were on full display against the Razorbacks. He forced another fumble earlier in the afternoon to end a drive and routinely chased down ball-carriers to disrupt and destroy the Arkansas attack.
Naturally, Twitter was enamored with Perkins' unbelievable effort.
Pete Thamel @PeteThamel
Just as Will Anderson exits college football, LSU's Harold Perkins emerges. He's not Anderson yet -- and he's a bit different -- but he's a certified game wrecker. LSU survives 13-10 at Arkansas, and Perkins had 8 tackles, 4 TFLs, two forced fumbles and one PBU. Just a menace.
Warren Sharp @SharpFootball
Harold Perkins is an 18-year old freshman <br><br>he basically won the game for LSU today<br><br>8 tackles<br>4 sacks (tied LSU school record)<br>2 forced fumbles<br><br>last wk he spied Bryce Young & helped LSU upset Alabama<br><br>a kid this young having this kind of impact is nuts<a href="https://t.co/qKkrZDogru">pic.twitter.com/qKkrZDogru</a>
Perkins and the Tigers will welcome UAB to Baton Rouge next Saturday before closing their regular season at Texas A&M on Nov. 26.
LSU will advance to the SEC Championship Game with a win over the Aggies or an Ole Miss loss in any of the Rebels' last three games.