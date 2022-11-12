LSU's Harold Perkins Deemed 'Unstoppable,' Draws Von Miller Comp in Win over Arkansas

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

A star was born Saturday when LSU freshman linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. amassed four sacks in a 13-10 road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks to keep the No. 7 Tigers in the driver's seat for the SEC West title and a potential College Football Playoff berth.

Perkins' strip sack of quarterback Cade Fortin on Arkansas' final drive sealed the game and helped the Tigers improve to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the SEC.

Perkins' speed and power were on full display against the Razorbacks. He forced another fumble earlier in the afternoon to end a drive and routinely chased down ball-carriers to disrupt and destroy the Arkansas attack.

Naturally, Twitter was enamored with Perkins' unbelievable effort.

Perkins and the Tigers will welcome UAB to Baton Rouge next Saturday before closing their regular season at Texas A&M on Nov. 26.

LSU will advance to the SEC Championship Game with a win over the Aggies or an Ole Miss loss in any of the Rebels' last three games.