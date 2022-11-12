X

    LSU's Harold Perkins Deemed 'Unstoppable,' Draws Von Miller Comp in Win over Arkansas

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 12, 2022

    BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Harold Perkins Jr. #40 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a sack during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    A star was born Saturday when LSU freshman linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. amassed four sacks in a 13-10 road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks to keep the No. 7 Tigers in the driver's seat for the SEC West title and a potential College Football Playoff berth.

    Shea Dixon @Sheadixon

    Harold Perkins tied the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSU</a> single-game sack record today (4).<br><br>8 tackles<br>6 solo<br>4 sacks<br>2 forced fumbles<br>QB hurries all day<br>Game-sealing play<br><br>True freshman.

    Perkins' strip sack of quarterback Cade Fortin on Arkansas' final drive sealed the game and helped the Tigers improve to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the SEC.

    LSU Football @LSUfootball

    Harold Perkins. Again.<br><br>📺 ESPN <a href="https://t.co/0KZbc9ihfT">pic.twitter.com/0KZbc9ihfT</a>

    Perkins' speed and power were on full display against the Razorbacks. He forced another fumble earlier in the afternoon to end a drive and routinely chased down ball-carriers to disrupt and destroy the Arkansas attack.

    LSU Football @LSUfootball

    HAROLD PERKINS is an absolute freak <a href="https://twitter.com/HP113k?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HP113k</a> <br><br>📺 ESPN <a href="https://t.co/eNCAQ7pEdb">pic.twitter.com/eNCAQ7pEdb</a>

    SEC Network @SECNetwork

    4️⃣ sacks<br>2️⃣ forced fumbles<br><br>Harold Perkins Jr. is a PROBLEM 😤 <a href="https://twitter.com/LSUfootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LSUfootball</a> <a href="https://t.co/KxSOEvdC3f">pic.twitter.com/KxSOEvdC3f</a>

    Naturally, Twitter was enamored with Perkins' unbelievable effort.

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    LSU 40 is like if Brian Burns became Von Miller with a dash of Lawrence Taylor in there

    Max Olson @max_olson

    Harold Perkins Jr. is absolutely unstoppable today. Holy moly.

    Russillo @ryenarussillo

    Can Harold Perkins beat the Texans?

    Adam Kramer @KegsnEggs

    Harold Perkins is absurd.

    Dan Wetzel @DanWetzel

    Harold Perkins ... My God, a freshman.

    Pete Thamel @PeteThamel

    Just as Will Anderson exits college football, LSU's Harold Perkins emerges. He's not Anderson yet -- and he's a bit different -- but he's a certified game wrecker. LSU survives 13-10 at Arkansas, and Perkins had 8 tackles, 4 TFLs, two forced fumbles and one PBU. Just a menace.

    Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB

    LSU's Harold Perkins is unreal. 8 tackles. 4 sacks. 4 TFLs. 2 forced fumbles. You won't see a more impressive performance by any college player today. Wow. He's like the Micah Parsons of the SEC. <a href="https://t.co/A0Yev2XmqU">https://t.co/A0Yev2XmqU</a>

    Ralph D. Russo @ralphDrussoAP

    Harold Perkins beat Alabama last week and then ended the Tide this week.<br><br>The Crimson Tide has been eliminated from SEC West contention.

    Alex Scarborough @AlexS_ESPN

    Haven't seen a freshman come on like Harold Perkins since, well, Will Anderson.

    Max Olson @max_olson

    Brian Kelly winning the battle for Harold Perkins two months after taking the LSU job <a href="https://t.co/L7zIBqmWo7">pic.twitter.com/L7zIBqmWo7</a>

    Jacob Hester @JacobHester18

    I’ve honestly run out of words for how good Harold Perkins is. A true freshman just won the game with his performance. Matt House knows exactly how to fully utilize him now too. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSU</a>

    Josh Pate @LateKickJosh

    Harold Perkins may get the Auburn job

    Warren Sharp @SharpFootball

    Harold Perkins is an 18-year old freshman <br><br>he basically won the game for LSU today<br><br>8 tackles<br>4 sacks (tied LSU school record)<br>2 forced fumbles<br><br>last wk he spied Bryce Young &amp; helped LSU upset Alabama<br><br>a kid this young having this kind of impact is nuts<a href="https://t.co/qKkrZDogru">pic.twitter.com/qKkrZDogru</a>

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    Enjoy Perkins Jr. Louisiana. he’s the next one…<br><br>Top 10 pick in a couple years and will be dominate at LSU. <a href="https://twitter.com/HP113k?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HP113k</a> you are a monster young man!

    Perkins and the Tigers will welcome UAB to Baton Rouge next Saturday before closing their regular season at Texas A&M on Nov. 26.

    LSU will advance to the SEC Championship Game with a win over the Aggies or an Ole Miss loss in any of the Rebels' last three games.

