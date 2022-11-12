X

    Gervonta Davis Trolls Rolando Romero on IG over May Knockout: 'How's Your Jaw'

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVNovember 12, 2022

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Gervanto Davis knocked Rolando Romero out during the 6th round of their fight for the WBA World Lightweight Championship on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn of New York City, United States on May 28, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun CoÅkun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
    Tayfun CoÅkun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    WBA (Regular) lightweight boxing champion Gervonta Davis trolled Rolando Romero during an Instagram Live session on Friday night, roughly six months after their title bout.

    Davis tweeted a screenshot of himself commenting "How's your jaw" in the midst of Romero's Instagram Live:

    Gervonta Davis @Gervontaa

    <a href="https://t.co/cPM8niiLkw">pic.twitter.com/cPM8niiLkw</a>

    The comment was referencing Davis' emphatic sixth-round knockout of Romero during their May 28 matchup at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    This angle of Tank Davis' knockout on Rolly Romero 😳<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/ShowtimeBoxing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShowtimeBoxing</a>)<a href="https://t.co/NfVV4ATdxo">pic.twitter.com/NfVV4ATdxo</a>

    Tank stopped Romero with a stiff left hand to retain the WBA (Regular) lightweight championship and improve his career professional record to 27-0 with 25 knockouts.

    Romero entered the fight with a perfect 14-0 record, and he was considered one of the biggest threats to end Davis' undefeated run.

    Prior to the knockout, Romero was holding his own, and one judge had him ahead on the scorecards, while the other two had Davis on top.

    The knockout erased any need to go to the scorecards and further established Davis as the dominant force in the lightweight division.

    Neither Davis nor Romero have scheduled another fight since their May encounter, but WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight champ Devin Haney, Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr. are among those who could be options for Davis in the near future.

    Gervonta Davis Trolls Rolando Romero on IG over May Knockout: 'How's Your Jaw'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.