49ers CB Jason Verrett Suffers Season-Ending Achilles Injury in Practice

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Just as it appeared Jason Verrett was ready to make his season debut, the San Francisco 49ers cornerback suffered another significant injury.

The 49ers announced Verrett will be out for the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles during Wednesday's practice.

San Francisco opened Verrett's practice window on Oct. 5. He began the season on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Week 1 of the 2021 campaign.

Opening the practice window gave the 49ers three weeks to evaluate Verrett's performance to determine if he would be ready to play in games. He was officially activated off the PUP list on Oct. 26, but he didn't play in their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The move to hold Verrett out of the Rams game gave him two weeks to get more practice reps because they had a bye in Week 9.

Even though he was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, there was optimism that Verrett would be ready to go for this week's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Injuries have completely derailed Verrett's NFL career. The TCU alum was a first-round pick by the Chargers in 2014, but he's only been able to play in 40 games in nine seasons.

From 2016-19, Verrett was limited to a total of six games. This marks the second time he's torn his Achilles, previously doing it on the first day of training camp in July 2018 with the Chargers.

The 49ers originally signed Verrett in 2019, but he missed the entire season due to an ankle injury. He had a strong showing in 2020 with seven pass breakups, two tackles for loss and two interceptions in 13 games.

Verrett signed a one-year deal to return to San Francisco in May. His injury marks the second major loss for the 49ers at cornerback this season. Emmanuel Moseley tore his ACL in a Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir will be the 49ers' top two cornerbacks for the rest of the 2022 season.